MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – February 25, 2024

The Multan Sultans (MUL) will be locking horns against the Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan will be hosting this MUL vs QUE clash.

The Multan Sultans suffered their first loss of the competition in their last game. Peshawar Zalmi set a target of 180 for the Sultans. In reply, the Sultans kept losing wickets at regular intervals and fell short agonizingly short by five runs.

The Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, are unbeaten in PSL 2024. In their previous fixture, the bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting Islamabad United to 138/9. They lost seven wickets while chasing it but managed to get across the line in the penultimate over.

Here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the MUL vs QUE game on Sunday.

#3 Reeza Hendricks (MUL) – 8 Credits

Reeza Hendricks of Multan Sultans is in rich form with the bat in PSL 2024. The right-handed batter has scored 174 runs in four games at a hefty average of 58. He has been the consistent performer for the Sultans and is their leading run-scorer.

In their last game, Hendricks batted at three and played a well-composed knock of 28 off 27 balls before departing in the 16th over. He plays spin well and is a handy pick in the MUL vs QUE game as he can score big once set.

#2 Abrar Ahmad (QUE) – 8 Credits

The Quetta Gladiators did a fine job of restricting United to 138/9 after opting to bowl first. Abrar Ahmad played a key role for them. The mystery spinner bowled brilliantly and picked up three wickets, conceding only 18 runs in his four overs.

Abrar dismissed Colin Munro, Agha Salman and Imad Wasim to rattle United. He has grabbed six wickets in three games in the tournament so far at an average of 14.50. With the pitches assisting spin, you can rely on him to fetch you valuable points on Sunday.

#1 Mohammad Ali (MUL) – 6.5 Credits

Multan Sultans have won three games out of four and Mohammad Ali has played a vital role for them. He is the leading wicket-taker for her side, having picked up 10 wickets in four games at 9.30. He also has an economy rate under six.

The right-arm pacer was sensational against Peshawar Zalmi in their previous game. He picked the wickets of Mohammad Haris and Asif Ali and registered figures of 2/23 in his four overs. With the way Ali is bowling, he is a must-pick in the upcoming MUL vs QUE contest.

