MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 12, 2024

The last league game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 will be played between the Multan Sultans (MUL) and the Quetta Gladiators (QUE). The National Stadium in Karachi will be hosting this MUL vs QUE game on Tuesday.

The Multan Sultans suffered a three-wicket loss against Islamabad United in their previous game. The batters did a fine job of posting a mammoth 228 on the board. The bowlers then struggled as the United side chased down the total on the last ball with three wickets in hand.

The Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, beat the Lahore Qalandars in their last fixture. An inspired bowling performance saw them restrict the Qalandars to 166/4. A last-ball six from Mohammad Wasim Jr saw them get across the line with six wickets in hand.

Ahead of the MUL vs QUE clash on Tuesday, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Akeal Hosein (QUE) – 8 Credits

Akeal Hosein celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

The Quetta Gladiators have qualified for the playoffs of PSL 2024 and Akeal Hosein has played a vital role for them. In eight games, he has picked up 13 wickets at an impressive average of 19.08.

Hosein didn’t have the best of outings against the Lahore Qalandars. He went wicketless and conceded 50 runs in his four overs. However, with the way surfaces are behaving, it won’t be a surprise if Hosein has a good time in the upcoming MUL vs QUE contest.

#2 Saud Shakeel (QUE) – 8.5 Credits

Saud Shakeel receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Saud Shakeel of Quetta Gladiators played a match-winning innings against the Lahore Qalandars to help his side win the game and qualify for the knockout stages. Chasing 167, Shakeel opened the batting and gave his side a solid start.

Shakeel hit five boundaries and four maximums to score an unbeaten 65-ball 88. The southpaw has already amassed 309 runs in eight outings in PSL 2024 at a hefty average of 44.14. With the kind of form Shakeel is in, he is a great pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#1 Usman Khan (MUL) – 7.5 Credits

Usman Khan receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Usman Khan of Multan Sultans lit up the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday with a scintillating century. This was his second century of PSL 2024 to go with a half-century and he has taken his runs tally to 316 in just four games.

Usman hit 15 boundaries and three maximums to score an unbeaten 100 off just 50 balls against Islamabad United. Usman is in rich form with the bat and you surely can’t miss out on him while selecting your Dream11 side for the MUL vs QUE clash on Tuesday.

