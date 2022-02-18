MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 25

The 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has the Multan Sultans (MUL) taking on the Quetta Gladiators (QUE) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

The Multan Sultans have been the team to beat in the PSL, with Mohammad Rizwan and co. already assured of a top-two finish. However, they will be keen to sustain their momentum going into the playoffs. They come across a wounded Quetta Gladiators side who are on the verge of getting eliminated. A loss today would spell some serious trouble for the Gladiators, who have been riddled with personnel concerns this season. But with two valuable points on offer, the Gladiators should be up for the fight in what promises to be a cracking game in Lahore.

MUL vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

QUE XI

Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali/James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar and Khurram Shahzad

MUL XI

Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Shan Masood, Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Rumman Raees, Asif Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani and Shahnawaz Dahani

Match Details

MUL vs QUE, PSL 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: 18th February 2022; 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Gaddafi Stadium with some help on offer for the spinners. The batters will look to take the attack to the pacers in the powerplay phase with the ball skidding on nicely. However, the pacers will look to take the pace off and hit the hard lengths to get something off the surface. As the match progresses, the spinners will also play a significant role in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total.

Today’s MUL vs QUE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan did score a fifty against Karachi Kings in the previous game, but didn't look at his fluent best. The wicketkeeper-batter will be keen to sustain his good form though, especially with the knockouts coming up. With his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, Rizwan is a must-have in your MUL vs QUE Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jason Roy: Jason Roy has been in fine touch since joining the Quetta Gladiators midway through the PSL. Although he didn't score many runs in his previous outing, Roy still remains Quetta's best bet with the bat. Given his knack for getting off to a flyer in the powerplay overs, Jason Roy is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Iftikhar Ahmed: Iftikhar Ahmed hasn't really performed to his standards since switching franchises in the off season. While he has been batting lower down the order, Iftikhar Ahmed hasn't been fully utilized on the batting front. However, he can score at a fair rate in the death overs and should be a fine addition to your MUL vs QUE Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir has defied age with another successful campaign with the ball in hand. He has picked up 13 wickets in eight matches this season, with his ability to take wickets in the middle overs holding him in good stead. Given the nature of the pitch, Tahir should have a say in this game and pick up a wicket or two in this game.

3 best players to pick in MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction team

Khushdil Shah (MUL) - 594 points

Naseem Shah (QUE) - 396 points

Shan Masood (MUL) - 583 points

Key stats for MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan - 345 runs in 8 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 49.29

Imran Tahir - 13 wickets in 8 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 17.15

Naseem Shah - 11 wickets in 8 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 22.82

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Jason Roy, Tim David, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Imran Tahir, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad and Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Rilee Rossouw.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Jason Roy, Tim David, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Blessing Muzarabani, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad and Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan. Vice-captain: Jason Roy.

Edited by Samya Majumdar