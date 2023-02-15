MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PSL 2023, Match 3

The third match of PSL 2023 will see Multan Sultans (MUL) take on the Quetta Gladiators (QUE) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday, February 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction.

Multan Sultans did not have the best of starts to their PSL 2023 campaign, coming up short in a last-ball thriller against the Lahore Qalandars. Despite the loss, the Multan Sultans have a strong side, with Mohammad Rizwan and David Miller in good form.

Quetta Gladiators, meanwhile, will be keen on a winning start to their season, with Wanindu Hasaranga adding some much-needed firepower to their bowling unit. Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, Multan will hold the edge owing to home conditions.

With either side on the search for their first win of the season, an entertaining game is on the cards in Multan.

MUL vs QUE Match Details, PSL 2023, Match 3

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns in the third match of the PSL 2023 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUL vs QUE, PSL 2023, Match 3

Date and Time: 15th February 2023, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

MUL vs QUE pitch report for PSL 2023, Match 3

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Ground in the previous game saw 175 runs nearly being chased down, indicating a quality batting track. While no wickets fell in the powerplay phase, the spinners should get some help in the middle overs. Dew is expected to play a part in the backend of the innings, luring teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Record at the Multan Cricket Ground in PSL 2023

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 175

2nd-innings score: 174

MUL vs QUE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Multan Sultans injury/team news

No injury concerns for Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans probable playing 11

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Amad Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani and Ihsanullah.

Quetta Gladiators injury/team news

No injury concerns for Quetta Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Abdul Bangalzai/Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Umaid Asif/Aimal Khan.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (75 off 50 in the previous game vs Lahore Qalandars)

Mohammad Rizwan had a fine start to his PSL campaign with a 50-ball 75 against a strong Qalandars side. Rizwan has been one of the best players in the PSL for a few years now, even winning the Player of the Tournament award last season. With Rizwan capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a must-have in your MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Will Smeed (6 matches, 240 runs, Average: 40.00)

Will Smeed was one of the finds of PSL 2022, scoring 240 runs in six matches as a supplementary player for the Gladiators. Smeed has two fifties in six outings for the Gladiators and is known for his ability to score quick runs right from the start. With Smeed likely to get the nod over Martin Guptill in the line-up, he could be a brilliant addition to your MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Nawaz (55 T20Is, 422 runs, 47 wickets)

Mohammad Nawaz is one of the leading all-rounders on the Pakistan circuit. He has a T20I batting strike rate of 130.25 and is more than an handy left-arm spinner. With Nawaz likely to be Quetta's designated finisher in a batting unit filled with right-handed batters, he is a fine pick for your MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ihsanullah (2/37 in the previous game vs Lahore Qalandars)

Ihsanullah had a good outing against the Qalandars, picking up two wickets. He was able to generate raw pace and discomforting bounce, which troubled the batters. With Ihsanullah in decent form coming into the game, he is a top pick for your MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

MUL vs QUE match captain and vice-captain choices

David Miller

David Miller showed glimpses of his form in the previous game, scoring 25 runs off 20 balls against the Qalandars. Miller was brilliant in SA20 with 227 runs at a strike rate in excess of 130. With Miller being in sublime form, he is a viable captaincy choice for your MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah was one of the bright spots in Quetta Gladiators' campaign last season, picking up 14 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 21.86. He has translated the same form onto the international scene and impressed in BPL 2023, claiming seven wickets in three matches. Given his skill set and the conditions on offer, Naseem is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mohammad Rizwan 75(50) in the previous game Ihsanullah 2/37 in the previous game David Miller 25(20) in the previous game Iftikhar Ahmed 351 runs in 11 BPL matches Naseem Shah 7 wickets in 3 BPL matches

MUL vs QUE match expert tips for PSL 2023, Match 3

Iftikhar Ahmed is the talk of the town and for good reason. He has been in good form, scoring 351 runs in 11 BPL 2023 matches and also hitting six sixes against Wahab Riaz in an exhibition match a week ago. With Iftikhar doubling up as the sixth bowling option as well, he could be a brilliant differential pick for your MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction team.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: David Miller (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Ihsanullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah (vc), Shahnawaz Dahani

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (vc)

Batters: David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Ihsanullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Akeal Hosein

