MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Feb 29th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans lock horns on Saturday in Match 12 of PSL 2020. Both teams have won three games out of four and are only separated by NRR. While Multan put in a dominant performance against Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators had Ben Cutting to thank after his blazing knock helped them chase down 190 earlier in the week.

Although both teams are equally matched on paper, Multan Sultans look the more settled of the two with captain Shan Masood leading from the front. With two valuable points on offer, both teams should go all out for a table-topping win in Multan. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MUL vs QUE.

MUL vs QUE Teams:

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khshdil Shah, Wayne Madsen, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Rohail Nazir, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir.

Quetta Gladiators:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mahmood, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson

Playing 11 Updates:

Multan Sultans:

Multan should persist with the same side with Ravi Bopara likely to get the nod over James Vince once again. The team has a good balance with Moeen Ali and Ravi Bopara doubling up as allrounders. Moeen Ali and Zeeshan Ashraf will open the batting with captain Shan Masood and Rilee Russouw rounding off the top order. Their bowling attack has a lot of experience with Imran Tahir and Sohail Tanvir impressing in recent games. With youngster Mohammad Ilyas also doing well for them, Multan Sultans should fancy their chances ahead of this game.

Possible XI: Ali, Ashraf (WK), Masood (C), Russouw, Bopara, Khushdil, Afridi, Tanvir, Ilyas, Tahir and Irfan.

Quetta Gladiators:

After a brilliant run chase on Thursday, Quetta should also field an unchanged side for this game. The likes of Jason Roy and Sarfaraz Ahmed are in excellent touch although Shane Watson's lack of form could be a cause for concern. However, he should continue to open the batting while Azam Khan and Ben Cutting also feature in an explosive batting unit. Mohammad Nawaz provides the balance in the side with young Mohammad Hasnain leading the bowling attack. The addition of Naseem Shah has reaped rich dividends so far for Quetta with the youngster being one to watch out for in this game.

Possible XI: Roy, Watson, Shehzad, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Cutting, Nawaz, Hasnain, Mills, Naseem and Sohail/Anwar.

Match Details:

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 12

Advertisement

29th February 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report:

Another high scoring encounter beckons in Multan with 170 being par on this surface. Although there isn't much help for the spinners, the pitch is slightly on the slower side. The pacers will bank on their variations with the ball holding up a bit with both teams likely to chase upon winning the toss.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Both keepers Sarfaraz Ahmed and Zeeshan Ashraf have impressed in recent games. Although Zeeshan Ashraf has even earned a promotion to the top of the order, Sarfaraz Ahmed is the preferred option owing to his experience. The Quetta captain has 132 runs in four outings and looks in great shape as well. Ashraf could, however, be picked as the second wicket-keeper to make space for more established players in the other departments.

Batsmen: Rilee Russouw hasn't done much of note for Multan with the bulk of the scoring being done by the openers. However, the South African is a must-have with his ability to pace an innings being crucial. While Jason Roy's tally of 140 runs holds him in good stead, one could even back Shane Watson to overturn his poor form with a vintage display. Multan captain Shan Masood had a fruitful outing against Karachi Kings as he scored a fluent 61 off just 42. He is also a viable option for this game along with Ahmed Shehzad.

Allrounders: Moeen Ali is in great form with both bat and ball for the Multan Sultans. The Englishman scored a brisk fifty and also backed it up with the vital wicket of Sharjeel Khan. He is a must-have in the side along with Ben Cutting, whose pyrotechnics have already won Quetta two games in PSL 2020. If one were to pick an extra allrounder, Shahid Afridi would be the ideal option with the veteran still picking wickets consistently in the middle overs.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir is an invaluable asset to any fantasy team owing to his wicket-taking ability. The leggie troubled Karachi Kings in the previous game and should pick a wicket or two on Saturday as well. Mohammad Ilyas should get the nod ahead of Irfan although either of them would make for a good selection. From the Quetta roster, Naseem Shah's terrific spell of 2/23 makes him a worth-while option for this game while one of Tymal Mills or Mohammad Hasnain should round off the fantasy team.

Captain: PSL regulars Shane Watson and Rilee Russouw are the preferred options for this game. Although they haven't fired in PSL 2020, they are capable of scoring big runs in the top order which makes them reliable candidates for the multiplier options. Moeen Ali's all-round ability is also a handy asset while Imran Tahir's experience and wicket-taking ability render him as a viable punt for the captaincy options.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shane Watson, Rilee Russouw, Shan Masood, Ahmed Shehzad, Moeen Ali, Ben Cutting, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.

Captain: Shane Watson, Vice-Captain: Rilee Russouw

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shane Watson, Rilee Russouw, Ravi Bopara, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Ben Cutting, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Naseem Shah and Tymal Mills.

Captain: Moeen Ali, Vice-Captain: Imran Tahir