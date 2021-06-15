MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - June 16th, 2021

Match 25 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has Multan Sultans taking on Quetta Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Multan Sultans are arguably one of the teams to beat in the UAE leg of the PSL with two wins in two games. Riding on the exploits of captain Mohammad Rizwan, the Sultans are in the mix for a top-four finish. Despite missing out on Chris Lynn and James Vince from the first phase, Multan Sultans have coped well with the likes of Shahnawaz Dhani and Imran Tahir impressing with the ball.

Their opponents, Quetta Gladiators, are all but out of the reckoning for a playoff spot with just one win in seven PSL 2021 games at the time of writing. Their overseas stars Faf du Plessis and Andre Russell had to be replaced during the games against Peshwar Zalmi and Islamabad United due to concussions, leaving Quetta light on both batting and bowling fronts. However, they are still a force to be reckoned with under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is in the midst of a stellar PSL season with the bat.

Although Quetta Gladiators will start Wednesday's PSL 2021 game as underdogs, they will take confidence from their win over Multan in the reverse fixture in the first half of the tournament. With both sides eyeing a crucial win at the at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, we should be in for an entertaining PSL 2021 game tomorrow.

Squads to choose from

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir and Imran Khan

Quetta Gladiators

Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Azam Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah/Usman Khan Shinwari and Khurram Shahzad

Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 25

Date and Time: 16th June 2021, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

After a few low-scoring PSL 2021 games in the early part of the UAE leg, the pitch is beginning to show its true colors, with the ball skidding fairly well on to the bat. Although there is some swing on offer for the pacers, the dew factor has gone against the bowlers, making it difficult for them to execute their skills. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being par at the venue.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MUL vs QUE)

MUL vs QUE PSL 2021 Dream11 Tips - PSL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmed, A Khan, R Rossouw, J Weatherald, S Masood, S Hetmyer, M Nawaz, S Dhani, I Tahir, M Hasnain and K Shehzad

Captain: S Ahmed. Vice-captain: S Hetmyer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ahmed, A Khan, R Rossouw, U Khan, M Rizwan, S Hetmyer, M Nawaz, B Muzarabani, I Tahir, M Hasnain and K Shehzad

Captain: S Hetmyer. Vice-captain: A Khan

