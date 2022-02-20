MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 29

Multan Sultans will take on Islamabad United in match number 29 of the Pakistan Super League 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Multan Sultans have been in superb form and are the team to beat this season. They have won eight out of their nine games and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, Islamabad United have been inconsistent. They have four wins, five losses and a win in this game will seal their spot in the top four.

MUL vs ISL Probable Playing 11 today

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali (c), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan, Marchant de Lange

Match Details

Match: MUL vs ISL

Date & Time: February 20th 2022, 8 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitches at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore have been superb to bat on in this PSL 2022. The average first innings score is about 187 and 75% of the games have been won by teams batting first. Moreover, spinners have been more successful when compared to pacers at this venue in this tournament.

Today’s MUL vs ISL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan has been in top form with the bat. He has amassed 428 runs while averaging 61.14 and has a strike-rate of 131.28.

Batters

Shan Masood is the second-highest run-getter in the competition. The left-hander has mustered 453 runs at an average of 50.33.

All-rounders

Faheem Ashraf has contributed well with both bat and ball in the last few games. In the last four games, he has taken two three-fers and scored 95 runs.

Khushdil Shah is in solid form with the ball and has returned with 15 scalps. With the bat, he has chipped in with 119 runs.

Bowlers

Imran Tahir has bowled beautifully in this PSL and has picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.82.

Top 5 best players to pick in MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team

Khushdil Shah (MUL): 670 points

Shan Masood (MUL): 668 points

Mohammad Rizwan (MUL): 633 points

Imran Tahir (MUL): 463 points

Faheem Ashraf (ISL): 454 points

Important stats for MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team

Mohammad Rizwan: 428 runs

Shan Masood: 453 runs

Khushdil Shah: 119 runs & 15 wickets

Faheem Ashraf: 102 runs & 8 wickets

MUL vs ISL Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United - Pakistan Super League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Tim David, Liam Dawson, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Imran Tahir, Waqas Maqsood, Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan Vice-captain: Faheem Ashraf

Dream11 Team for Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United - Pakistan Super League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, David Willey, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Khushdil Shah Vice-captain: Shan Masood

Edited by Diptanil Roy