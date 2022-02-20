MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 29

Multan Sultans will take on Islamabad United in match number 29 of the Pakistan Super League 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.
Multan Sultans have been in superb form and are the team to beat this season. They have won eight out of their nine games and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, Islamabad United have been inconsistent. They have four wins, five losses and a win in this game will seal their spot in the top four.
MUL vs ISL Probable Playing 11 today
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani
Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali (c), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan, Marchant de Lange
Match Details
Match: MUL vs ISL
Date & Time: February 20th 2022, 8 PM IST
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pitch Report
The pitches at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore have been superb to bat on in this PSL 2022. The average first innings score is about 187 and 75% of the games have been won by teams batting first. Moreover, spinners have been more successful when compared to pacers at this venue in this tournament.
Today’s MUL vs ISL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Mohammad Rizwan has been in top form with the bat. He has amassed 428 runs while averaging 61.14 and has a strike-rate of 131.28.
Batters
Shan Masood is the second-highest run-getter in the competition. The left-hander has mustered 453 runs at an average of 50.33.
All-rounders
Faheem Ashraf has contributed well with both bat and ball in the last few games. In the last four games, he has taken two three-fers and scored 95 runs.
Khushdil Shah is in solid form with the ball and has returned with 15 scalps. With the bat, he has chipped in with 119 runs.
Bowlers
Imran Tahir has bowled beautifully in this PSL and has picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.82.
Top 5 best players to pick in MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team
Khushdil Shah (MUL): 670 points
Shan Masood (MUL): 668 points
Mohammad Rizwan (MUL): 633 points
Imran Tahir (MUL): 463 points
Faheem Ashraf (ISL): 454 points
Important stats for MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team
Mohammad Rizwan: 428 runs
Shan Masood: 453 runs
Khushdil Shah: 119 runs & 15 wickets
Faheem Ashraf: 102 runs & 8 wickets
MUL vs ISL Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Tim David, Liam Dawson, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Imran Tahir, Waqas Maqsood, Shahnawaz Dahani
Captain: Mohammad Rizwan Vice-captain: Faheem Ashraf
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, David Willey, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani
Captain: Khushdil Shah Vice-captain: Shan Masood