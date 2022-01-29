MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 3

The Multan Sultans (MUL) will take on the Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

Defending champions Multan Sultans got off to a winning start in PSL 2022, beating the Karachi Kings convincingly in the opener. Meanwhile, this will be the Lahore Qalandars' first game of the season. They finished fifth last year and will be looking to fare better this time around.

MUL vs LAH Probable Playing 11 today

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf

Match Details

MUL vs LAH, Match 3, PSL 2022

Date & Time: January 29th 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is a good one to bat on. But it does assist the spinners a touch and the new ball could also do a bit for the pacers. An all-round track is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s MUL vs LAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan has been in phenomenal form in the shortest format, consistently playing big knocks. He scored 52 not out in the first PSL 2022 game.

Batter

Fakhar Zaman has the ability to go big at the top of the order. The left-hander could be the match-winner for Lahore.

All-rounder

David Willey can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. He can get the ball to swing and can tonk it around with the bat as well.

Bowler

Rashid Khan has been in superb form lately. He was excellent in the Big Bash League (BBL) and will be a huge threat with the ball in the PSL.

Top 5 best players to pick in MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team

Mohammad Rizwan (MUL)

Rashid Khan (LAH)

Fakhar Zaman (LAH)

Imran Tahir (MUL)

Shaheen Afridi (MUL)

MUL vs LAH Dream 11 Prediction (PSL 2022)

Dream11 Team for Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars - Pakistan Super League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Maqsood, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan.

Dream11 Team for Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars - Pakistan Super League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Dunk, Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Maqsood, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, David Willey, Tim David, Imran Tahir, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Captain: Imran Tahir. Vice-captain: Fakhar Zaman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar