Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 29 Myteam11 fantasy league prediction | 15th March 2020

Myteam11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

The final day of Pakistan Super League 2020 league round gets underway today as the Lahore Qalandars lock horns Multan Sultans in the 29th match of the tournament. The Sultans have sealed the top spot on the standings but as the playoffs format has been replaced by semi-finals, the Multan-based franchise could still get knocked out after one bad game.

On the other hand, the Qalandars have almost qualified for the next round but they need to win this match to cement their position in the top four. In case Lahore wins this game, they move to third position with 10 points in 10 matches while the remaining semifinalist of PSL 2020 will be decided in the last game of the league stage.

Because of the COVID-19 threat, Multan Sultans will miss the services of James Vince and Rilee Rossouw in this match but Lahore Qalandars will continue to be at full strength.

So, here are a few tips for Myteam11 fantasy league.

Myteam11 Fantasy League teams

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf and Ben Dunk are both worthy of a spot in the fantasy team. While Dunk has been fantastic for Lahore Qalandars in this season, Ashraf played a match-winning 52-run knock in the previous match. It would be a good decision to opt for both the wicket-keepers in the team.

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman has been inconsistent this season but he did score 63 runs against Peshawar Zalmi recently, and can be backed to perform well in this contest. On the other hand, Shan Masood has scored runs consistently for Multan Sultans. He has scored more than 20 runs in 5 of his 7 innings this season which makes him an automatic pick in the absence of foreign stars.

Chris Lynn is yet to fire in this competition and hence, Sohail Akhtar is a better pick than the Australian batsman for this match. Akhtar has registered two half-centuries in his last 3 innings and also played an unbeaten knock of 34 runs against Multan earlier this season.

All-rounders: Moeen Ali shone for the Multan Sultans when they battled Lahore in the first round, picking up 2 wickets in his spell. The English all-rounder gave away only 13 runs while scoring 11 runs with the bat. Coming with plenty of T20 experience under his belt, Ali can prove to be a difference-maker in this match. Shahid Afridi has not brought his 'A' game to the table thus far, so, it would be better to go for Samit Patel in this match. Patel had figures of 2/2 playing for MCC against Multan Sultans.

In case the team owners wish to have another all-rounder in the team, Mohammad Hafeez will be the safest bet as he has bowled regularly in this season and bats up the order as well.

Advertisement

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir stole the show with a magnificent three-wicket haul in the previous match. The left-arm pacer has been in good touch this season making him the prime pick from the Sultans. At the same time, Shaheen Afridi has led the Lahore bowling attack from the front with 11 wickets in 9 matches. He will look to trouble the opposition batsmen with his pace once again.

Imran Tahir will be the wildcard pick in this contest because the South African spinner went wicketless in the previous game but he had picked up two wickets while conceding only 21 runs playing versus the Qalandars earlier this season.

Fantasy XI no.1 for Myteam11

Ben Dunk, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Akhtar, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Samit Patel, Mohammad Hafeez, Moeen Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir

Captain: Moeen Ali, Vice-captain: Samit Patel

Fantasy XI no.2 for Myteam11

Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Akhtar, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Samit Patel, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Dilbar Hussain, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Tahir.

Captain: Sohail Akhtar, Vice-captain: Moeen Ali