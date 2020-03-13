Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 27 Myteam11 fantasy league prediction | 13th March 2020

The 27th match of Pakistan Super League 2020 will feature a clash between the number one team of the tournament, Multan Sultans and the third-placed Peshawar Zalmi. The Sultans have played excellent cricket this season and have only just one of their 8 matches so far.

Multan Sultans have sealed their place in the playoffs and they will look to finish the league stage at the number one position with a solid performance against Peshawar. Peshawar have registered four victories in 9 games but a win in this game can help them gain the second position on the points table.

The PSL franchises were dealt with a major blow as 10 foreign players have the tournament amidst the outbreak of COVID-19. Multan Sultans' two top-order batsmen Rilee Rossouw and James Vince will no longer take part in this season while Peshawar Zalmi will miss the services of Tom Banton, Carlos Brathwaite, Lewis Gregory, Liam Dawson and Liam Livingstone.

So, taking note of this development, here are few tips for Myteam11 fantasy league.

Myteam11 Fantasy League teams

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal had kicked off PSL 2020 with two fantastic innings but his form has slumped after his hundred against Quetta Gladiators. The right-handed wicket-keeper batsman can be backed to come out all guns blazing in this contest as the onus will be on him to shoulder the responsibility of the batting unit in the absence of Tom Banton and Liam Livingstone.

Batsmen: The team owners should note that the trio of Livingstone, Rossouw and Vince are out of this contest so, a lot of domestic players will play in tonight. Haider Ali and Shaan Masood will be the prime picks from Peshawar and Multan respectively. Ali is in good touch having scored 69 runs in the previous game against Lahore Qalandars while Masood has aggregated over 100 runs in his last three innings.

Darren Sammy might get a game tonight but it would be better to opt for Khushdil Shah. Khushdil had played an unbeaten innings of 43 runs the last time these two teams clashed in PSL 2020 and will be raring to go this time around as well.

All-rounders: Moeen Ali has performed extremely well in PSL 2020. The Englishman has scored runs in the middle and has picked up wickets with the ball. He did not fare well against Peshawar last time but he will look to bounce back stronger in this match.

With three half-centuries in the last four matches, Shoaib Malik is the man in form for Peshawar. As the overseas stars have left, expect Malik to step up and deliver the goods in the batting department. Ravi Bopara can be the wildcard pick in this game if he gets a place in the playing XI.

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz will be the key to Peshawar Zalmi's success in this match. The captain picked up 2 wickets against Multan Sultans while he even scored 9 runs. The other bowler worthy picking from Peshawar is the right-arm quick Hasan Ali who has 7 wickets to his name in PSL 2020.

From Multan, Imran Tahir will be the prime pick as the leg-spinner has taken 7 wickets in the last 3 matches and will be the player to watch out for from Sultans. Sohail Tanvir who took a 4-wicket haul against Peshawar last time will try to replicate the same performance.

Fantasy XI no.1 for Myteam11

Kamran Akmal, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Moeen Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.

Captain: Moeen Ali, Vice-captain: Shoaib Malik

Fantasy XI no.2 for Myteam11

Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Masood, Darren Sammy, Haider Ali, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Rahat Ali, Wahab Riaz.

Captain: Shoaib Malik, Vice-captain: Haider Ali