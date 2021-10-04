MUM-U19 vs HYD-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for Vinoo Mankad One Day Trophy

Mumbai Under-19 will lock horns with Hyderabad Under-19 in the upcoming match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021.

Mumbai Under-19 are placed third in the points table with 10 points, having won a couple of matches. They have also lost one, while the other game ended in a no-result. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Under-19 are placed atop the Elite Group C points table, having won all four matches they've played thus far.

MUM-U19 vs HYD-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

MUM-U19

Arjun Dani, Sourabh Singh, Sai Chavan (wk), Prince Badiani, Himanshu, Anurag Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayaz Khan, Nikhil Giri, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge (C).

HYD-U19

Rishith Reddy, Vignesh Reddy, Vamshhi, Murugan Abhishek, Arnav Kothapally, Shashank M, Rahul Radesh (wk), Tilak Varma (C), K Krithik Reddy, Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah, Shashank Lokesh.

Match Details

MUM-U19 vs HYD-U19

Date and Time: 4th October 2021, 9:00 AM

Venue: Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gujarat College Ground is expected to assist batters as the shorter boundaries will help them to score runs in bulk. So we can expect a high-scoring encounter on the cards.

Pacers will enjoy bowling on this wicket when compared to spinners as there is not much spin on offer.

Top 5 players to pick in MUM-U19 vs HYD-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Suryansh Shedge (MUM-U19)

Tilak Varma (HYD-U19)

Vignesh Reddy (HYD-U19)

Prince Badiani (MUM-U19)

Shashank M (HYD-U19)

Important stats for MUM-U19 vs HYD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Tilak Varma: Scored 81 runs during the last match

Vignesh Reddy: He amassed 152 runs in Hyderabad Under-19's previous match & was adjudged as the player of the match

Prince Badiani: Picked up a 5-wicket haul for Mumbai Under-19 in their last outing

MUM-U19 vs HYD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

MUM-U19 vs HYD-U19 Dream11 Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sai Chavan, Tilak Varma, Suryansh Shedge, Vignesh Reddy, Arjun Dani, Rishith Reddy, Murugan Abhishek, Anurag Singh, Prince Badiani, Nikhil Giri, Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah.

Captain: Vignesh Reddy, Vice-Captain: Tilak Varma

MUM-U19 vs HYD-U19 Dream11 Team 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul Radesh, Tilak Varma, Suryansh Shedge, Vignesh Reddy, Shashank Lokesh, Rishith Reddy, Sourabh Singh, Musheer Khan, Prince Badiani, Shashank M, Omkar Malekar.

Captain: Prince Badiani, Vice-Captain: Suryansh Shedge

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far