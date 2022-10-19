The third quarter-final of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022 will see Mumbai Under 19 (MUM-U19) locking horns with Punjab Under 19 (PUN-U19) at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba on Wednesday, October 19. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the MUM-U19 vs PUN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Punjab Under 19 boys have a better squad with various in-form and promising players.

Mumbai Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Punjab Under 19 have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MUM-U19 vs PUN-U19 Match Details

The third quarter-final of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022 will be played on October 19 at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM-U19 vs PUN-U19, Quarter Final 3 Match

Date and Time: October 19, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

Pitch Report

The surface at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this fresh pitch.

MUM-U19 vs PUN-U19 Form Guide

MUM-U19 - Will be playing their first match

PUN-U19 - Will be playing their first match

MUM-U19 vs PUN-U19 Probable Playing XI

MUM-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Ayush Vartak (c), Musheer Ahmed Khan, Ayush Jethwa, Arjun Dani, Nikhil Giri, Anurag Singh, Umar Khan, Parsshad Bodke, Jash Ganiga, and Siddid Tiwari.

PUN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates.

Varinder Singh, Mayank Lokesh Gupta, Aryan Anil Bhatia (c), Jaiveer Bhinder, Parsshad Bodke, Sharan Singh (wk), Uday Pratap Saharan, Randeep Singh, A Yadav, Eish Adatala Rao, and Garv Kumar.

MUM-U19 vs PUN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Singh

S Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. P Bodke is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

V Singh

A Raghuvanshi and V Singh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Lokesh has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Ahmed

M Ahmed and U Pratap are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Bhalla

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Bhalla and K Ashwini. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. E Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MUM-U19 vs PUN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Raghuvanshi

A Raghuvanshi is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

M Lokesh

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make M Lokesh the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for MUM-U19 vs PUN-U19, Quarter Final 3 Match

M Lokesh

M Ahmed

A Raghuvanshi

V Singh

R Singh

Mumbai Under 19 vs Punjab Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mumbai Under 19 vs Punjab Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Mumbai Under 19 vs Punjab Under 19 Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Bodke, S Singh

Batters: A Raghuvanshi, V Singh, M Lokesh

All-rounders: R Singh, U Pratap, M Ahmed

Bowlers: E Singh, K Ashwini, N Bhalla

Mumbai Under 19 vs Punjab Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Mumbai Under 19 vs Punjab Under 19 Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Singh

Batters: A Raghuvanshi, V Singh, M Lokesh, J Ganiga

All-rounders: A Jethwa, U Pratap, M Ahmed

Bowlers: E Singh, K Ashwini, N Bhalla

