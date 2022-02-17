MUM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022, Round 1

The first round of the Ranji Trophy 2022 has Saurashtra (SAU) taking on Mumbai (MUM) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Reigning Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra will start their title defense with a mouthwatering clash against heavyweights Mumbai. Blessed with a resourceful side, Saurashtra will head into the game as a confident unit. However, Mumbai also boasts a strong squad filled with high-calibre players such as Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane. With some of the best players on the domestic circuit taking to the field, a cracking game beckons at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

MUM vs SAU Probable Playing 11 Today

MUM XI

Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare (wk), Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Mohit Awasthi and Tanush Kotian

SAU XI

Harvik Desai, Avi Barot (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Arpit Vasavada, Sheldon Jackson, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat (c) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja

Match Details

MUM vs SAU, Ranji Trophy 2022, Elite Group D, Round 1

Date and Time: 17th February 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Narendra Modi Stadium with the spinners likely to play a significant role. There should be some swing on offer early on for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters, meanwhile, will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Spinners should play a big role once the ball gets old, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront, but will be wary of chasing on what should be a slowish track.

Today’s MUM vs SAU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sheldon Jackson: Sheldon Jackson is one of the most consistent performers on the domestic circuit, capable of scoring valuable runs in the lower order. His ability to hang around with the tail and also up the ante at times of need makes him a good addition to your MUM vs SAU Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has been a promising talent in the Test format, with the star opener also representing India five times in the longest format. He will be keen to return to the Indian set-up with some good performances at the top of the order. Given his knack for scoring quick runs with his explosive batting, Shaw is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Shams Mulani: Shams Mulani was one of the best performers in the Mumbai side in the Ranji Trophy 2019. Apart from his brilliance with the ball, Mulani can more than hold his own with the bat. He even batted in the top order on a few occasions, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited game.

Bowler

Jaydev Unadkat: Jaydev Unadkat has been the best bowler in four-day cricket over the last few seasons, picking up over 60 wickets in Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy winning campaign in 2019. The left-armer's ability to lure batters into making mistakes and taking wickets with both the new and old ball should make him a must-have in your MUM vs SAU Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MUM vs SAU Dream11 prediction team

Cheteshwar Pujara (SAU)

Prithvi Shaw (MUM)

Jaydev Unadkat (SAU)

Important stats for MUM vs SAU Dream11 prediction team

Cheteshwar Pujara - 6713 runs in 95 Test matches, Bat Average: 43.87

Jaydev Unadkat - 67 wickets in 10 Ranji Trophy 2019 matches, Bowl Average: 13.24

Sarfaraz Khan - 928 runs in 6 Ranji Trophy 2019 matches, Bat Average: 154.67

MUM vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Today (Ranji Trophy 2022)

MUM vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhamendrasinh Jadeja and Chetan Sakariya

Captain: Prithvi Shaw. Vice-captain: Jaydev Unadkat.

MUM vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sheldon Jackson, Sarfaraz Khan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw, Harvik Desai, Mohit Awasthi, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhamendrasinh Jadeja and Chetan Sakariya

Captain: Cheteshwar Pujara. Vice-captain: Prithvi Shaw.

Edited by Samya Majumdar