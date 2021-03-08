MUM vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match - March 9th, 2021

The fourth quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will see Mumbai face Saurashtra at the Palam A Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Mumbai, who have been on a roll in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far, are unbeaten in five outings. While Prithvi Shaw has starred with 404 runs, their bowlers have also come up with the goods. However, in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shardul Thakur, Mumbai will need to dig deep to overcome Saurashtra's challenge.

Saurashtra, the Group E toppers of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, have been in solid form this season. Led by Jaydev Unadkat, the reigning Ranji Trophy champions have played good cricket consistently. With their bowlers, particularly Dharmendra Jadeja, performing well, Saurashtra will fancy their chances against a superior Mumbai unit.

Despite Mumbai missing a few stars, they are the favorites heading into Tuesday's Vijay Hazare Trophy game. However, Saurashtra have shown enough promise to worry the heavyweights ahead of the clash. With a place in the semi-finals on the line, both teams will look to give their best in what should be a riveting contest on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Saurashtra

Jaydev Unadkat, Avi Barot, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jay Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, Himalay Barad, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, Devang Karamta, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Kamlesh Makwana, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan.

Mumbai

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut, and Mohit Awasthi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Saurashtra

S Patel, A Barot, V Jadeja, P Mankad, A Vasavada, H Desai, C Jani, D Jadeja, P Bhut, J Unadkat and C Sakariya

Mumbai

Y Jaiswal, P Shaw, A Herwadkar, S Dube, A Tare, D Kulkarni, S Khan, A Parkar, S Mulani, T Deshpande and A Attarwala

Match Details

Match: Mumbai vs Saurashtra, Quarter Final 4

Date & Time: 9th March 2021, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Palam A Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Palam A Stadium, with some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get some movement early on, and the spinners are expected to come into the game as the match progresses. With it being a day game, both teams will want to make full use of the conditions and bat first. 270-280 is par at the venue, with the spinners expected to have a big say in the outcome of Tuesday's Vijay Hazare Trophy match.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MUM vs SAU)

MUM vs SAU Dream11 Tips - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Barot, P Shaw, S Khan, A Vasavada, V Jadeja, S Mulani, C Jani, D Kulkarni, S Dube, C Sakariya and D Jadeja

Captain: P Shaw, Vice-captain: C Jani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Barot, P Shaw, S Khan, A Vasavada, V Jadeja, S Mulani, C Jani, D Kulkarni, S Dube, C Sakariya and D Jadeja

Captain: P Shaw, Vice-captain: D Kulkarni