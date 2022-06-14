MUM vs UP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022, Semi Final 2

Mumbai will take on Uttar Pradesh in the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022 at the Just Cricket Ground in Bengaluru, which starts on Tuesday.

With two wins and a draw, Mumbai finished on top of Elite Group D with 16 points. They are coming into this match after defeating Uttarakhand in the quarter-finals. Mumbai will be keen to continue the winning run and book a berth in the finals. They have won the Ranji Trophy on 41 occasions before.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, finished on top of Elite Group G. Much like Mumbai, they too had two wins and a draw from their three matches. However, they escaped a close shave in the quarter-final against Karnataka and will be keen to avoid those mistakes.

MUM vs UP Probable Playing 11 Today

MUM XI

Prithvi Shaw (c), Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

UP XI

Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Prince Yadav, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar

Match Details

MUM vs UP, Ranji Trophy 2022, Semi-final 2

Date and Time: June 14, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Just Cricket Ground 3, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be good for batting but batters will need to get their eye in quickly. The pitch is expected to assist them in the first couple of days, while spinners will prove to be extremely handy as the game progresses.

Today’s MUM vs UP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dhruv Jurel has been in great form and is a formidable presence in the Uttar Pradesh middle order. He is the best choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Batters

Sarfaraz Khan has been in majestic form and the flow of runs from his bat don’t seem to stop anytime soon. He is the highest scorer in Ranji Trophy so far this season with 704 runs from five innings at a jaw dropping average of 140.80. He has slammed three centuries already. Sarfaraz should be the first captaincy pick of your MUM vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Priyam Garg is the top-scorer for Uttar Pradesh in the competition. He has amassed 392 runs in eight innings, at an average of 49.

All-rounders

Karan Sharma is a wonderful all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 299 runs at an average of 42.71.

Shams Mulani is the highest wicket-taker in the competition and has been one of the biggest match-winners for Mumbai.

Mulani has been difficult to play this season, and he has already grabbed 37 wickets in eight innings at an average of 13.70. He has also taken two 10-wickets hauls in the Ranji Trophy this season.

Bowlers

Ankit Rajpoot is the leading wicket-taker for Uttar Pradesh. He has picked up 15 wickets in seven innings and will be looking to make an impact here.

Top 5 best players to pick in MUM vs UP Dream11 prediction team

Sarfaraz Khan (MUM)

Shams Mulani (MUM)

Karan Sharma (UP)

Priyam Garg (UP)

Ankit Rajpoot (UP)

Important stats for MUM vs UP Dream11 prediction team

Sarfaraz Khan: 704 runs

Shams Mulani: 37 wickets

Priyam Garg: 392 runs

Karan Sharma: 299 runs

Ankit Rajpoot: 15 wickets

MUM vs UP Dream11 Prediction Today

MUM vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karan Sharma, Shams Mulani, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Tanush Kotian, Yash Dayal

Captain: Sarfaraz Khan, Vice-Captain: Shams Mulani

MUM vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karan Sharma, Shams Mulani, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Tanush Kotian, Yash Dayal, Dhawal Kulkarni

Captain: Karan Sharma, Vice-Captain: Priyam Garg

