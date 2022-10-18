MUM-W vs PON-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 League, Group C

Mumbai Women (MUM-W) will take on Pondicherry Women (PON-W) in a Group C Senior Women's T20 League fixture at the Dr P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MUM-W vs PON-W Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Mumbai Women have won two out of their three matches and are second in the Group C points table. Pondicherry Women, on the other hand, have won two out of their four matches and are fifth in the Group C points table.

We can witness a thrilling contest between the two quality sides on Tuesday.

MUM-W vs PON-W Match Details

The Group C Senior Women's T20 League fixture will be played on October 18th at the Dr P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram. The match is set to take place at 11.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM-W vs PON-W, Senior Women's T20 League, Group C

Date and Time: October 18, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Dr P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

MUM-W vs PON-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex has been in favor of the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five games played at the venue being 116 runs.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 116

Average second innings score: 77

MUM-W vs PON-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Mumbai Women: W-L-L-L-W

Pondicherry Women: W-W

MUM-W vs PON-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

MUM-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MUM-W Probable Playing 11

Prakashika Naik (C), Manali Dakshini, Riya Chaudhari (WK), Simran Shaikh, Vrushali Bhagat, Saima Thakor, Sayali Satghare, Humaira Kazi, Fatima Jaffer, Janhvi Kate, and Aachal Walanju.

PON-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PON-W Probable Playing 11

Asha Joy (C), Bhakti Shashikant Tamore, Johnstephy J Elumalai (WK), Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Sonal Patil, Heena Hotchandani, Reena Thirugnanam, Likhitha VG, Amruta Satsangi, Janaki R Ramasamy, and Jayalakshmi P Perumal.

MUM-W vs PON-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Riya Chaudhari (3 matches, 53 runs, Strike Rate: 100.00)

Riya has scored 53 runs at a strike rate of 100 in three matches. She is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for her side on Tuesday.

Top Batter pick

Bhakti Shashikant Tamore (4 matches, 141 runs, Strike Rate: 79.21)

BS Tamore is currently the leading run-scorer for Pondicherry Women with 141 runs at a strike rate of close to 80. She can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Heena Hotchandani (4 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.35)

Heena is someone who can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. In four matches, she has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.35.

Top Bowler pick

Janhvi Kate (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.71)

Janhvi has bowled pretty well this season, scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 4.71 in three matches. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

QUT vs KHW match captain and vice-captain choices

Sayali Satghare

Satghare is a top-quality player who could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team. She has scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 123+ in her three outings.

Sonal Patil

Sonal is a quality all-rounder who could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team. She has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.96 in four matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MUM-W vs PON-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Bhakti Shashikant Tamore 141 runs in 4 matches Yuvashri Karthikeyan 130 runs in 4 matches Janhvi Kate 5 wickets in 3 matches Vrushali Bhagat 83 runs in 3 matches Humaira Kazi 67 runs in 3 matches

MUM-W vs PON-W match expert tips

Yuvashri Karthikeyan

Yuvashri has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for her side, scoring 130 runs at a strike rate of 94.20. She could be an essential pick for your fantasy team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this MUM-W vs PON-W match, click here!

MUM-W vs PON-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group C, Head to Head League

MUM-W vs PON-W Dream11 Prediction - Senior Women's T20 League

Wicketkeeper: Riya Chaudhari

Batters: Bhakti Shashikant Tamore, Reena Thirugnanam, Humaira Kazi

All-rounders: Heena Hotchandani, Manali Dakshini, Sayali Satghare, Sonal Patil

Bowlers: Saima Thakor, Amruta Satsangi, Janhvi Kate

MUM-W vs PON-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group C, Grand League

MUM-W vs PON-W Dream11 Prediction - Senior Women's T20 League

Wicketkeeper: Riya Chaudhari

Batters: Bhakti Shashikant Tamore, Humaira Kazi, Yuvashri Karthikeyan

All-rounders: Manali Dakshini, Asha Joy, Sayali Satghare, Sonal Patil

Bowlers: Saima Thakor, Jayalakshmi P Perumal, Janhvi Kate

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes