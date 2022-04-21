MUM-W vs PUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 2022 Match

Mumbai Women (MUM-W) will take on Punjab Women (PUN-W) in an Elite Group E fixture of the Senior Women’s T20 2022 at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi on Thursday.

Mumbai Women have been in top form in the Senior Women’s T20 2022, winning their first two games. They sit pretty at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, Punjab Women are second in the standings with a win-loss record of 1-1.

MUM-W vs PUN-W Probable Playing 11 today

Mumbai Women: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), P Naik, R S Chaudhari (wk), Vrushali Bhagat, Simran Shaikh, H Kazi, S Thakor, M Dakshini, Janhvi, Hurley Gala, Fatima Jaffer.

Punjab Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ridhima Aggarwal, Kanika Ahuja, Pragati Singh, Neelam Bisht, Mehak Kesar, Jashan, Komalpreet Kour, Neetu Singh, Sunita Rani.

Match Details

MUM-W vs PUN-W, Senior Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: April 21st 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi is likely to be a decent one to bat on, the spinners are expected to get some assistance. One Senior Women’s T20 2022 game has been played at the venue, with Saurashtra posting just 77-8 in 20 overs while batting first.

Today’s MUM-W vs PUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Taniya Bhatia, one of the most renowned wicketkeepers in India, has so far fared well with the bat in the Senior Women’s T20 2022.

Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur, who smashed an unbeaten 64 off 38 balls in the only game she got to bat, can also contribute with the ball.

Jemimah Rodrigues has amassed 65 runs in two innings in addition to taking two wickets.

All-rounder

Kanika Ahuja has been effective with both the bat and ball. She has accumulated 44 runs and picked up two wickets.

Bowler

Fatima Jaffer has bowled decently in the Senior Women’s T20 2022, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 6.28.

Top 5 best players to pick in MUM-W vs PUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Harmanpreet Kaur (PUN-W)

Jemimah Rodrigues (MUM-W)

M Dakshini (MUM-W)

Kanika Ahuja (PUN-W)

S Thakor (MUM-W)

Important stats for MUM-W vs PUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Jemimah Rodrigues: 65 runs & 2 wickets

S Thakor: 33 runs & 2 wickets

Harmanpreet Kaur: 64 runs

Kanika Ahuja: 44 runs & 2 wickets

MUM-W vs PUN-W Dream11 Prediction (Senior Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Mumbai Women vs Punjab Women - Senior Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Taniya Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Simran Shaikh, S Thakor, M Dakshini, Kanika Ahuja, Hurley Gala, Fatima Jaffer, Komalpreet Kour, Neelam Bisht.

Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues. Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur.

Dream11 Team for Mumbai Women vs Punjab Women - Senior Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Taniya Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Ridhima Aggarwal, Simran Shaikh, S Thakor, M Dakshini, Kanika Ahuja, Hurley Gala, Fatima Jaffer, Komalpreet Kour, Mehak Kesar.

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues.

Edited by Samya Majumdar