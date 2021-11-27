MUN vs BH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 10

Murshidabad Nawab (MUN) will take on Bankura Horses (BH) in the 10th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Saturday.

Murshidabad Nawab, who are looking for their first win in the Bengal Inter District T20 2021, have played two matches so far, losing both. Bankura Horses have also suffered a similar fate. Having played three matches so far, they are still without a win.

MUN vs BH Probable Playing 11 Today

MUN XI

Debopriyo Ghosh, Soumya Gupta, Ankit Chakraborty, Megbaran Roy, Shyamal Barui (c), Gourav Yadav (wk), Akash Pramanik, Soumik Ghosh, Payel Mondal, Anish Pandey, Manoj Mahato

BH XI

Ayan Sinha, Pratyush Banerjee, Snehasis Chakraborty, Bikram Gorai, Abhishek Khan, Subhadip Mandal (c), Bibek Kauri, Sudipta Sahis, Sourav Mandal, Sanjib Garai, SK Kismat Ali

Match Details

MUN vs BH, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 10

Date and Time: 27th November, 2021, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani is expected to favor the batters, as seen in previous Bengal Inter District T20 2021 matches. Bowlers will look to make the most of the conditions upfront and pick up a few wickets in the powerplay overs.

Today’s MUN vs BH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

G Yadav could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. Yadav played a valuable 37-run knock in the previous match against Siliguri.

Batter

S Gupta is an experienced campaigner who will be tasked with leading Murshidabad Nawab's batting unit. However, he has been spitting fire with the ball in hand, scalping four wickets in the last two matches.

All-rounder

S Mandal is an extremely important all-rounder for Bankura Horses. He was absolutely sensational in the last game, picking up three wickets.

Bowler

SK Ali could prove to be lethal with the ball in today's Bengal Inter District T20 2021 game. Ali, who took three wickets in the last game, will be expecting to add a few more scalps to his name today.

Top 5 best players to pick in MUN vs BH Dream11 prediction team

S K Ali (BH) – 196 points

S Gupta (MUN) – 142 points

S Mandal (BH) – 138 points

B Kauri (BH) – 126 points

G Yadav (MUN) – 122 points

Important stats for MUN vs BH Dream11 prediction team

S K Ali: 4 wickets

S Gupta: 4 wickets

S Mandal: 3 wickets

B Kauri: 3 wickets

G Yadav: 43 runs

MUN vs BH Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

MUN vs BH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Yadav, S Gupta, S Mandal, S Sahis, S Mandal, A Chakraborty, B Gorai, S K Ali, B Kauri, A Pandey, S Garai

Captain: S Gupta. Vice-captain: S Mandal

MUN vs BH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Yadav, A Sinha, S Gupta, S Mandal, S Sahis, S Mandal, A Chakraborty, B Gorai, S K Ali, B Kauri, A Pandey

Captain: S K Ali. Vice-captain: G Yadav

Edited by Samya Majumdar