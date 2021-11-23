MUN vs DAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 Match 2

Murshidabad Nawab (MUN) will take on Daredevil Dakshin Dinajpur (DAD) in the second match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground in Kalyani on Tuesday.

The three-week-long tournament begins on November 23. Forty matches will be played before the winner emerges on December 12. The tournament presents an ideal opportunity for local talents to showcase their worth.

Both teams might take some time to get used to the playing conditions in Kalyani. MUN and DAD will look to begin their campaigns on a winning note, though.

MUN vs DAD Probable Playing XIs

MUN XI

Gourav Yadav, Soumya Gupta, Megbaran Roy, Akash Hossain Pramanik, Soumik Ghosh, Ankit Chakraborty, Rahul Hazra, Payel Mondal, Abhijit Pramanik, Anish Pandey, Debopriyo Ghosh.

DAD XI

Prantik Biswas, Pritam Basak, Provat Das, Mintu Sarkar, Sandip Das, Ankit Das, Pradunya Sarkar, Goutam Roy, Suman Banerjee, Sumit Mohanta, Samir Shil.

Match Details

Match: MUN vs DAD, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 2.

Date and Time: November 23, 2021; 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favour the batters, going by past games on this track. Bowlers will look to make the best use of conditions in the morning, and pick up a few wickets in the powerplay. A score of 160 runs could prove to be par here.

Today’s MUN vs DAD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

G Yadav could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can score key runs too.

Batters

P Basak holds quite a lot of experience, and is expected to carry the responsibility of the batting unit of DAD. Basak has scored 1086 runs in 42 T20 matches at an average of 32.91. He has also scalped four wickets, and can surprise with the ball in hand.

All-rounders

A Pramanik could prove to be a key all-round asset for Murshidabad Nawab. Pramanik has notched up 1291 runs in 29 matches. He has an average of 47.81 with the bat. He has also taken eight wickets in this format.

Meanwhile, A Chakraborty is another all-rounder whom you must have in your MUN vs DAD Dream11 Fantasy side. Chakraborty has scored 868 runs in 32 matches for the team, and has also scalped 18 wickets.

Bowlers

G Roy could prove to be lethal with the ball in this game. He will look for early wickets against the opposition on Tuesday.

Five best players to pick in MUN vs DAD Dream11 prediction team

A Pramanik (MUN).

A Chakraborty (MUN).

P Basak (DAD).

S Das (DAD).

G Roy (DAD).

Key stats for MUN vs DAD Dream11 prediction team

A Pramanik: 1291 runs and 8 wickets in 29 matches.

A Chakraborty: 868 runs and 18 wickets in 32 matches.

P Basak: 1086 runs and 4 wickets in 42 matches.

MUN vs DAD Dream11 Prediction

MUN vs DAD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Yadav, M Roy, P Basak, P Das, S Ghosh, A H Pramanik, A Chakraborty, S Das, R Hazra, G Roy, S Banerjee.

Captain: A Pramanik. Vice-Captain: P Basak.

MUN vs DAD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Yadav, M Roy, P Basak, P Das, S Ghosh, A H Pramanik, A Chakraborty, A Das, M N Shaikh, R Hazra, G Roy.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: M Roy. Vice-Captain: A Chakraborty.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Murshidabad Nawab bat first? YES NO 0 votes so far