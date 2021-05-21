MUR vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match - May 22nd, 2021

Munster Reds will take on Leinster Lightning in the eighth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD tournament on Saturday.

Munster Reds lost their opening Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD game against North West Warriors by five wickets. Batting first, the Reds were bowled out for just 219 runs. In response, the Warriors chased down the target in 38.3 overs with five wickets in hand. Munster Reds’ next game ended up being abandoned.

Leinster Lightning, on the other hand, won their first two Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD fixtures before losing to the Northern Knights. Their last game was also abandoned. However, Leinster Lightning will start as favorites against Munster Reds.

Squads to choose from:

Munster Reds

Curtis Campher, Aaron Cawley, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Seamus Lynch, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, PJ Moor, Amish Sidhu.

Leinster Lightning

George Dockrell (c), Rory Anders, Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker

Predicted Playing XIs

Munster Reds

Tyrone Kane (c), Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Seamus Lynch, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, Greg Ford, Peter Moor (wk), Fionn Hand, Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley

Leinster Lightning

Kevin O’Brien, Jack Tector, Jamie Grassi, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell (c), Simi Singh, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, David O’Halloran

Match Details

Match: Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning, 8th Match

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin

Date and Time: 22nd May, 2021, 3:15 PM IST

Pitch Report

The surface at the Pembroke Cricket Club has been a balanced one. While the spinners are expected to extract some turn during the middle overs, the average first innings score in the 50-over format at the venue is 250.

Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MUR vs LLG)

MUR vs LLG Dream11 Tips - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, Jamie Grassi, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Tyrone Kane, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Aaron Cawley

Captain: George Dockrell. Vice-Captain: Andy Balbirnie

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, Jamie Grassi, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Kevin O’Brien, Tyrone Kane, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Aaron Cawley

Captain: Barry McCarthy. Vice-Captain: Curtis Campher