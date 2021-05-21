MUR vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Match - May 22nd, 2021

Munster Reds will take on Leinster Lightning in the eighth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD tournament on Saturday.
Munster Reds lost their opening Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD game against North West Warriors by five wickets. Batting first, the Reds were bowled out for just 219 runs. In response, the Warriors chased down the target in 38.3 overs with five wickets in hand. Munster Reds’ next game ended up being abandoned.
Leinster Lightning, on the other hand, won their first two Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD fixtures before losing to the Northern Knights. Their last game was also abandoned. However, Leinster Lightning will start as favorites against Munster Reds.
Squads to choose from:
Munster Reds
Curtis Campher, Aaron Cawley, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Seamus Lynch, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, PJ Moor, Amish Sidhu.
Leinster Lightning
George Dockrell (c), Rory Anders, Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker
Predicted Playing XIs
Munster Reds
Tyrone Kane (c), Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Seamus Lynch, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, Greg Ford, Peter Moor (wk), Fionn Hand, Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley
Leinster Lightning
Kevin O’Brien, Jack Tector, Jamie Grassi, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell (c), Simi Singh, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, David O’Halloran
Match Details
Match: Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning, 8th Match
Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin
Date and Time: 22nd May, 2021, 3:15 PM IST
Pitch Report
The surface at the Pembroke Cricket Club has been a balanced one. While the spinners are expected to extract some turn during the middle overs, the average first innings score in the 50-over format at the venue is 250.
Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MUR vs LLG)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, Jamie Grassi, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Tyrone Kane, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Aaron Cawley
Captain: George Dockrell. Vice-Captain: Andy Balbirnie
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, Jamie Grassi, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Kevin O’Brien, Tyrone Kane, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Aaron Cawley
Captain: Barry McCarthy. Vice-Captain: Curtis Campher