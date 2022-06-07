MUR vs LLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022, Match 10

The Munster Reds (MUR) will take on the Leinster Lightning (LLG) in the 10th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 at the Mardyke in Cork on Tuesday, 7 June.

The Munster Reds have been in good form in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022. With three wins and a loss, they are currently second in the points table. Meanwhile, Leinster Lightning have won and lost a game apiece, while their last two matches were washed out.

MUR vs LLG Probable Playing 11 today

Munster Reds: Peter Moor (c & wk), Murray Commins, Tryone Kane, Curtis Campher, Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, David Delany, Liam McCarthy, Michael Frost, Adam Hickey.

Leinster Lightning: Tim Tector, Simi Singh, Andy Balbirnie , Harry Tector, George Dockrell (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Greg Ford, Gavin Hoey, Barry McCarthy, Jack Carty, Rory Anders.

Match Details

MUR vs LLG, 10th Match, Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022

Date & Time: June 7th 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Mardyke, Cork

Pitch Report

Two Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 games have been played at Mardyke in Cork, with the teams batting first, posting scores of 235 and 265 and winning both fixtures. A score of around 250-260 could be par at the venue.

Today’s MUR vs LLG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Moor has been in top form with the bat in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022, accumulating 207 runs in four matches.

Batters

Harry Tector has amassed 171 runs, including two half-centuries, in three games. He has also chipped in with a couple of wickets.

All-rounders

George Dockrell has been superb with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 59 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 109.25 in addition to taking six wickets.

Curtis Campher is yet to fire with the bat, but has returned with seven scalps in four games.

Bowler

Michael Frost is currently the leading wicket-taker in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 with 11 scalps from four games.

Top 5 best players to pick in MUR vs LLG Dream11 Prediction Team

Michael Frost (MUR): 357 points

Curtis Campher (MUR): 320 points

Peter Moor (MUR): 310 points

George Dockrell (LLG): 284 points

Harry Tector (LLG): 284 points

Important stats for MUR vs LLG Dream11 Prediction Team

Curtis Campher: 44 runs & 7 wickets

Peter Moor: 207 runs

Michael Frost: 11 wickets

Harry Tector: 171 runs & 2 wickets

George Dockrell: 59 runs & 6 wickets

MUR vs LLG Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022)

Dream11 Team for Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Kevin O'Brien, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Michael Frost, Tryone Kane, Barry McCarthy.

Captain: Curtis Campher. Vice-captain: George Dockrell.

Dream11 Team for Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Kevin O'Brien, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Michael Frost, David Delany, Tryone Kane, Barry McCarthy.

Captain: Michael Frost. Vice-captain: Harry Tector.

