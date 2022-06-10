MUR vs LLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022, Match 8

The Munster Reds (MUR) will take on the Leinster Lightning in the eighth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022 at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason, Bready on Friday, 10 June.

The Munster Reds have been in superb form in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022. They have won all three of their games and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. The Leinster Lightning, meanwhile, started their campaign with two successive defeats before beating the Northern Knights in their last outing.

MUR vs LLG Probable Playing 11 today

Munster Reds: Cormac Hassett, Peter Moor (c & wk), Gareth Delany, Tyrone Kane, Kevin O'Brien, Curtis Campher, Matt Ford, David Delany, Fionn Hand, Liam McCarthy, Michael Frost.

Leinster Lightning: Andy Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell (c), Greg Ford, Barry McCarthy, Gavin Hoey, Tim Tector, Jack Carty, Josh Little.

Match Details

MUR vs LLG, 8th Match, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022

Date & Time: June 10th 2022, 8 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready

Pitch Report

The track at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while there could be some movement available for the pacers eary on, the spinners might come into play as the match progresses.

Today’s MUR vs LLG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Moor can play big knocks at the top of the order and is excellent behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Kevin O'Brien has been in top form with the bat in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022, amassing 97 runs at a strike rate of 206.38.

All-rounders

Gareth Delany has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 104 runs at a strike rate of 196.22 in addition to picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.25.

Simi Singh, the off-spinning all-rounder, has taken six wickets and mustered 105 runs at a strike rate of 159.09.

Bowler

Tyrone Kane scored 121 runs at a strike rate of 186.15 while also taking four wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in MUR vs LLG Dream11 Prediction Team

Gareth Delany (MUR): 352 points

Simi Singh (LLG): 329 points

Tyrone Kane (MUR): 308 points

Curtis Campher (MUR): 239 points

Andy Balbirnie (LLG): 144 points

Important stats for MUR vs LLG Dream11 Prediction Team

Gareth Delany: 104 runs & 5 wickets

Tyrone Kane: 121 runs & 4 wickets

Kevin O'Brien: 97 runs

Simi Singh: 105 runs & 6 wickets

MUR vs LLG Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, David Delany.

Captain: Gareth Delany. Vice-captain: Simi Singh.

Dream11 Team for Munster Reds vs Leinster Lightning - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Tim Tector, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, David Delany.

Captain: Tyrone Kane. Vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie.

