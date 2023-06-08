MUR vs LLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial Trophy, Match 6

The Munster Reds (MUR) will take on the Leinster Lightning (LLG) in the sixth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2023 at Mardyke Cricket Club in Cork on Thursday, June 8. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MUR vs LLG Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 6.

Both the Munster Reds and the Leinster Lightning have been unable to begin the tournament on a positive note. Having played two matches each, both sides are without a win.

They will be looking to turn things around going into this fixture and get their first points on the board.

MUR vs LLG Match Details, Match 6

The Match 6 of Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2023 will be played on June 8 at the Mardyke Cricket Club in Cork. The match is set to commence at 8.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUR vs LLG, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2023, Match 6

Date and Time: June 08, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Mardyke Cricket Club, Cork

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

MUR vs LLG Pitch Report

The Mardyke Cricket Club has been a balanced wicket. Both extremely high scores as well as low totals have been registered here so far. Fast bowlers are likely to find some assistance.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 166.75

Average second innings score: 123.25

MUR vs LLG Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Munster Reds: L-L

Leinster Lightning: L-L

MUR vs LLG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Munster Reds Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Munster Reds Probable Playing 11

Tyrone Cane (c), Murray Commins, Mathew Ford, Nathan McGuire, Ali Frost, Gareth Delaney, Liam McCarthy, Connor Fletcher, Joshua Manley, Nicolaj Damgaard, and Ben White.

Leinster Lightning Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Leinster Lightning Probable Playing 11

Tim Tector (c), Seamus Lynch, Adam Rosslee, Greg Ford, Mark Donegan (wk), Samuel Harbinson, Joe Carroll, Gavin Hoey, Barry McCarthy, Amish Sidhu, and Reuben Wilson.

MUR vs LLG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Donegan (2 matches, 59 runs, Strike Rate: 173.53)

M Donegan could prove to be instrumental as the wicektkeeper choice of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the leading run-scorer for his side with 59 runs in two games at a strike rate of 173.53.

Top Batter pick

G Ford (2 matches, 35 runs, Strike Rate: 102.94)

G Ford has played decently but a lot more will be expected from him going forward. He has scored 35 runs in two matches so far.

Top All-rounder pick

S Harbinson (2 matches, 23 runs and 1 wicket)

S Harbinson has scored 23 runs and has a strong strike rate of 135.29. He has also scalped a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

B White (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.80)

B White has been the best bowler for his side. He has registered three wickets in just two matches and has a strong economy rate of 5.80.

MUR vs LLG match captain and vice-captain choices

B McCarthy

B McCarthy is the leading wicket-taker for Leinster Lightning in the competition. He has taken four wickets in two matches and has a spectacular economy of 4.50.

McCarthy has also scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 164.71. He could be the captaincy choice of your MUR vs LLG Dream11 Fantasy Team.

G Delany

G Delany is a proven player with a great track record for the Ireland national team. He is the highest run-scorer for the Munster Reds and has amassed 60 runs at an average of 30 and he also has a strike rate close to 140.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MUR vs LLG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points B McCarthy 28 runs and 4 wickets 186 points B White 3 wickets 117 points M Donegan 59 runs 100 points G Delany 60 runs 85 points L McCarthy 22 runs and 2 wickets 81 points

MUR vs LLG match expert tips

B McCarthy has been a class above the rest with his consistent performances and he is a bankable player.

MUR vs LLG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

MUR vs LLG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Donegan

Batters: G Ford, M Commins

All-rounders: G Delany, S Harbinson, N Damgaard, G Hoey

Bowlers: B McCarthy, B White, L McCarthy, T Kane

MUR vs LLG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

MUR vs LLG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Donegan

Batters: G Ford, M Commins, T Tector

All-rounders: G Delany, S Harbinson, N Damgaard

Bowlers: B McCarthy, B White, L McCarthy, F Hand

