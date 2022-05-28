MUR vs NK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Match 4

The Munster Reds will take on the Northern Knights in the fourth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 at The Green in Comber on Saturday.

The Munster Reds started their season on a high note, defeating Leinster Lightning by six wickets. Both of their openers went for a golden duck for a cheap 188-run response. Tyrone Kane and Kevin O'Brien then aggregated 92 runs, scoring 62 and 64 runs, respectively. They will look to be on the winning side once more and take those two points.

The Northern Knights, on the other hand, did not get the expected result in their first game, losing by seven wickets to the North-West Warriors. They hope to record their first win in the competition on Saturday.

MUR vs NK Probable Playing 11 Today

MUR XI

Peter Moor (c&wk), Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Tyrone Kane, Kevin O'Brien, Curtis Campher, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Liam McCarthy, David Delany, Mike Frost.

NK XI

Mark Adair (c), Neil Rock (wk), James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Ruhan Pretorius, Josh Manley, Benjamin White, Matthew Humphreys, Thomas Mayes, Ross Adair, Max Burton

Match Details

MUR vs NK, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Match 4

Date and Time: 28th May 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: The Green, Comber.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Green in Comber is likely to be a good one to bat on and big scores have been put up at this venue. However, there could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers. Any score over 170 runs could be considered a par total.

Today’s MUR vs NK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Max Burton: Burton was impressive with the bat in his previous outing, amassing 22 runs, including four fours at a strike rate of 95.65. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Kevin O'Brien: Kevin is a fantastic batting all-rounder who can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 64 runs off 27 deliveries, including seven fours and four sixes, for a strike rate of 237.04 in his previous outing. He is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Curtis Campher: He was brilliant with the ball in his previous outing, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 12.25, making him an excellent fantasy pick in this game. He's worth a fantasy pick because of his all-around skill set.

Bowlers

Tyrone Kane: He was in good form with the ball in his previous outing, taking two wickets and scoring 62 runs at a strike rate of 213.79. That makes Tyrone a must-have in your MUR vs NK Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in MUR vs NK Dream11 prediction team

Jeremy Lawlor (NK): 25 points.

Fionn Hand (MUR): 37 points.

Tom Mayes (NK): 37 points.

Key stats for MUR vs NK Dream11 prediction team

Curtis Campher - 17 runs and three wickets in his previous outing.

Mark Adair – 39 runs and one wicket in his previous outing.

Gareth Dealany - 42 runs in his previous outing.

MUR vs NK Dream11 Prediction Today

MUR vs NK Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Max Burton, Kevin O'Brien, James McCollum, Matt Ford, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Ruhan Pretorius, Tyrone Kane, Josh Manley, Thomas Mayes.

Captain: Curtis Campher | Vice-captain: Mark Adair.

MUR vs NK Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neil Rock, Kevin O'Brien, Jeremy Lawlor, Matt Ford, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Ruhan Pretorius, Tyrone Kane, Josh Manley, Thomas Mayes.

Captain: Mark Adair | Vice-captain: Kevin O'Brien.

