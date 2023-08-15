MUR vs NK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Trophy, Match 8

The 8th match of the Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Trophy will see Munster Reds (MUR) squaring off against Northern Knights (NK) at the Mardyke in Cork on Tuesday, August 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MUR vs NK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Munster Reds have won one of their last three matches. Northern Knights, on the other hand, have been victorious in two out of four appearances.

Munster Reds will give it their all to win the match, but Northern Knights are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MUR vs NK Match Details

The 8th match of the Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Trophy will be played on August 15 at the Mardyke in Cork. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUR vs NK, Match 8

Date and Time: 15th August 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Mardyke, Cork

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

MUR vs NK Form Guide

MUR - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

NK - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

MUR vs NK Probable Playing XI

MUR Playing XI

No injury updates

Murray Commins, Peter Moor (c & wk), Brandon Kruger, Alistair Frost, Curtis Campher, Matt Ford, Gareth Delany, Liam McCarthy, Ben White, Tyrone Kane, Michael Granger

NK Playing XI

No injury updates

Ross Adair, Cade Carmichael, John Matchett, Tyron Koen, Morgan Topping, Neil Rock (c & wk), Ruhan Pretorius, Jacob Mulder, Theo van Woerkom, Josh Manley, Matthew Humphreys

MUR vs NK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Rock

N Rock is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Moor is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Commins

M Topping and M Commins are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Carmichael played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Pretorius

R Pretorius and C Campher are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Delany is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

T Kane

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L McCarthy and T Kane. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Humphreys is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MUR vs NK match captain and vice-captain choices

R Pretorius

R Pretorius will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 264 points in the last three matches.

C Campher

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make C Campher as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 135 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for MUR vs NK, Match 8

R Pretorius

N Rock

T Kane

C Campher

G Delany

Munster Reds vs Northern Knights Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Munster Reds vs Northern Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Rock

Batters: M Topping, M Commins

All-rounders: G Delany, R Pretorius (c), C Campher (vc), T Koen, R Adair

Bowlers: T Kane, L McCarthy, M Humphreys

Munster Reds vs Northern Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Rock

Batters: M Topping, M Commins

All-rounders: G Delany (vc), R Pretorius (c), C Campher, T Koen

Bowlers: T Kane, L McCarthy, M Granger, T Van Woerkom