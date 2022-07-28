MUR vs NK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Match 15

Munster Reds will take on Northern Knights in the 15th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on Thursday.

Having played seven matches this season, Munster Reds have only won thrice. They currently occupy the second position in the table. Meanwhile, Northern Knights haven’t been able to win a single match in six attempts so far. Unsurprisingly, they are placed at the bottom of the table and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

MUR vs NK Probable Playing 11 Today

MUR XI

Peter Moor (c)(wk), Tyrone Kane, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Kevin O’Brien, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, David Delany, Liam McCarthy, Mike Frost

NK XI

Mark Adair (c), Neil Rock (wk), Ross Adair, John Matchett, James McCollum, Morgan Topping, Ruhan Pretorius, Cade Carmichael, Benjamin White, Josh Manley, Matthew Humphreys

Match Details

MUR vs NK, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Match 15

Date and Time: 28th July, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch here at the Pembroke Cricket Club is balanced and is likely to assist both bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to prove handy in the middle overs of the match.

Today’s MUR vs NK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Moor is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He hasn’t been in the best of form over the last few matches and will be looking to turn things around.

Batters

Kevin O’Brien has plenty of international experience and he will be hoping to take responsibility for his side. He has scored 116 runs and will be expecting a big knock here.

All-rounders

Gareth Delany has been a wonderful all-rounder who has been extremely influential for Munster Reds in the tournament so far. He has scored 137 runs at an average of 27.40 and at a strike rate of 177.92. Delany has also taken eight wickets in five matches. He should definitely be the captaincy choice for your MUR vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Curtis Campher is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 81 runs at a strike rate of 188.37. Campher has also taken eight wickets and is the joint-highest wicket-taker along with Delany.

Bowlers

Tyrone Kane has also been a leading figure with the ball for Munster Reds. He has managed to scalp five wickets so far. Kane is also the second-highest run-scorer in the competition with 195 runs at an average of 65. He has scored three half-centuries at a strike rate of 175.67.

Top 5 best players to pick in MUR vs NK Dream11 prediction team

Gareth Delany (MUR) – 494 points

Tyrone Kane (MUR) – 459 points

Curtis Campher (MUR) – 364 points

Mark Adair (NK) – 337 points

Tom Mayes (NK) – 248 points

Important stats for MUR vs NK Dream11 prediction team

Gareth Delany: 137 runs and 8 wickets

Tyrone Kane: 195 runs and 5 wickets

Curtis Campher: 81 runs and 8 wickets

Mark Adair: 74 runs and 6 wickets

Tom Mayes: 7 wickets

MUR vs NK Dream11 Prediction Today

MUR vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Kevin O’Brien, James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Tyrone Kane, Tom Mayes, David Delany

Captain: Gareth Delany, Vice-Captain: Tyrone Kane

MUR vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Kevin O’Brien, Ross Adair, Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Josh Manley, Tyrone Kane, Tom Mayes, David Delany

Captain: Curtis Campher, Vice-Captain: Mark Adair

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far