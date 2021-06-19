MUR vs NWW Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match - June 19th, 2021

Munster Reds will take on North West Warriors in Match No. 4 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy at Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount, Dublin.

Both sides have played only one game each so far and have had contrasting results. Munster Reds lost their opening game to Leinster Lightning, thus falling to third in the table. They could only put up 148/7 on the board, which Leinster made light work of. Munster Reds will be eyeing their first win in their second Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy match.

The North West Warriors started their Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy campaign with a win over the Northern Knights. They chased down 136 runs in just 11.1 overs. As a result, they sit at the top of the table.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream 11 team for the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 clash between Munster Reds and North West Warriors.

#3 Murray Commins

Munster Reds batsman Murray Commins has had a great start to the season. The left-hander scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 150 in the first game. Munster Reds will need him to come good again as they look for their first win.

#2 Graham Kennedy

Left-arm spinner Graham Kennedy picked up two wickets for the North West Warriors in their opening game with a decent economy of 7. Kennedy can also bat pretty well. He has 109 runs from 15 T20 games, with a high score of 38*.

Therefore, Kennedy is a valuable addition to your Dream 11 team for this Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 clash.

#1 Stephen Doheny

Stephen Doheny helped the North West Warriors scale down a target of 136 in just 11.1 overs in their first game. He scored 54 runs from just 27 deliveries at an amazing strike rate of 200.

Doheny has 588 runs from 20 T20 games so far. The North West Warriors will rely on his hard-hitting ability at the top of the order. He is a must-pick in your Dream 11 team for the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy fixture between Munster Reds and North West Warriors on Saturday.

Edited by Prem Deshpande