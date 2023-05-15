MUR vs NWW Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Ireland Men’s ODD match – May 15, 2023  

Munster Reds (MUR) and North West Warriors (NWW) are set to lock horns in the Ireland Men’s ODD on Monday, May 15. The Mardyke Cricket Club in Cork, Ireland will host the contest.

The first match is expected to be an absolute cracker. Although a number of their players are busy taking part in the ODI series against Bangladesh, the two teams have a lot of firepowers.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the MUR vs NWW game:

#3 Shane Getkate (NWW) – 8.5 credits

Shane Getkate is an influential cricketer and fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the MUR vs NWW match. In 47 innings from 55 List A matches, he has scored 1022 runs at an average of 23.76 and a strike rate of 83.90 with one century and four half-centuries to show for his efforts. Getkate has also picked up 46 wickets from 40 innings with two four wicket-hauls and one fifer to his name.

#2 Nathan McGuire (NWW) – 7.5 credits

Nathan McGuire has given a decent account of himself in the limited 50-over matches he has played thus far. The right-handed batter has scored 162 runs from nine innings in 10 games at an average of 23.14 and a strike rate of 83.50. He also has a top score of an unbeaten 53. Fantasy users should opt for him in their teams for the MUR vs NWW match.

#1 Ben White (MUR) – 8.5 credits

Ben White has recently played for the Ireland national team and his confidence will be pretty high. He has played 19 in List A matches, picking up 16 wickets with one four-wicket haul to show for his efforts. White has already taken three Tests and 13 T20Is for the Irish side and fantasy users should not leave him out from their teams.

