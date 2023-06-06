MUR vs NWW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, Match 1

The first match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy will see Munster Reds (MUR) square off against North-West Warriors (NWW) at Mardyke in Cork on Tuesday, June 6. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MUR vs NWW Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

This will be the first match of this edition of the Irelan Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy and both the teams will be looking to get off to a good start with a win in the opening match.

MUR vs NWW Match Details

The first match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy will be played on June 6 at Mardyke in Cork. The match will commence at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MUR vs NWW, Match 1, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy

Date and Time: June 6, 2023, Tuesday; 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: Mardyke, Cork

MUR vs NWW Probable Playing XI

MUR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MUR Probable Playing XI

P Moor, M Commins, M Ford, N McGuire, C Campher, A Frost, N Damgaard, T Kane, L McCarthy, M Granger, and B White.

NWW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NWW Probable Playing XI

S Doheny, A Chore, W McClintock, J Wilson, C Melly, A Gillespie, A McBrine, S Getkate, G Hume, C Young, and C Olphert.

MUR vs NWW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Doheny

S Doheny is an able batter and can play a vital role for the team in the match. He will be a good choice from the wicketkeeper section of the match.

Batter

M Commins

M Commins can bat in the top order and can play long. He will be a very crucial pick for the match.

All-rounder

Andy McBrine

Andy McBrine is a good lower-order batter and he can also contribute with the ball for the team. McBrine will be a very effective pick for this match.

Bowler

T Kane

T Kane can be a lethal bowler for the team. He can pick up wickets at crucial stages and that makes him a great pick from the bowlers category for the match.

MUR vs NWW match captain and vice-captain choices

S Doheny

S Doheny is an attacking top-order batter, who can change the course of the match very quickly with his batting skills. Doheny might be a risky but effective choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Curtis Campher

Curtis Campher can effectively contribute to his team with both the bat and the ball. His all-round abilities make him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for MUR vs NWW, Match 1

S Doheny

M Commins

A McBrine

Curtis Campher

T Kane

MUR vs NWW Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for bowling in the initial stages and it will help the seamers. Middle-order batters and new ball bowlers will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

MUR vs NWW Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-to-head Team

MUR vs NWW Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Doheny

Batters: W McClintock, M Ford, M Commins

All-rounders: M Erlank, A McBrine, S Getkate, C Campher

Bowlers: T Kane, G Hume, L McCarthy

MUR vs NWW Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Grand League Team

MUR vs NWW Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Doheny

Batters: W McClintock, M Ford, M Commins

All-rounders: M Erlank, A McBrine, S Getkate, C Campher

Bowlers: T Kane, G Hume, L McCarthy

Poll : 0 votes