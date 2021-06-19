MUR vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup Match - June 19, 2021

Munster Reds will take on North West Warriors in the fourth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on Saturday.

The Munster Reds were no match for the Leinster Lightning in their Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup opener. The Lightning steamrolled the Reds by seven wickets to showcase their dominance. The Reds will be desperate to bounce back quickly and get off the mark in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup.

North West Warriors, on the other hand, started their Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup campaign with a win over defending champions Northern Knights. They will want to keep their winning momentum intact when they lock horns with the Reds.

Squads to choose from

Munster Reds

Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Greg Ford, Murray Commins, Aaron Cawley, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Amish Sidhu, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Seamus Lynch, Peter Moor, Jack Carty, Michael Frost, Josh Manley

North West Warriors

Stephen Doheny, William Porterfield, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Conor Olphert, Craig Young, Graham Kennedy, Ross Allen, Varun Chopra, Graham Hume, Jared Wilson, Kyle Magee, Nathan McGuire, Shane Getkate, William Smale, William McClintock

Probable Playing XIs

Munster Reds

Greg Ford, Murray Commins, Aaron Cawley, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane (c), Matt Ford, Seamus Lynch, Peter Moor (wk), Jack Carty, Michael Frost, Josh Manley

North West Warriors

Stephen Doheny (wk), William Porterfield, Andy McBrine (c), Craig Young, Graham Kennedy, Ross Allen, Graham Hume, Jared Wilson, Nathan McGuire, Shane Getkate, William McClintock

Match Details

Match: Munster Reds vs North West Warriors, Match 4

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin

Date and Time: 19th June, 8:30 PM IST

Pitch report

It will be an interesting battle between the bat and ball at the Pembroke Cricket Club as the wicket assists both batsmen and bowlers equally. The chasing teams have a good winning record at the venue, with 150 being the par score on this ground.

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MUR vs NNW)

MUR vs NNW Dream11 Team - Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Doheny, William Porterfield, Graham Kennedy, Murray Commins, Andy McBrine, Tyron Kane, Shane Getkate, Fionn Hand, Aaron Cawley, Ross Allen, Graham Hume

Captain: Andy McBrine. Vice-captain: Tyron Kane

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, William Porterfield, Graham Kennedy, Matt Ford, Andy McBrine, Tyron Kane, Shane Getkate, Jack Carty, Aaron Cawley, Ross Allen, Graham Hume

Captain: William Porterfield. Vice-captain: Jack Carty

