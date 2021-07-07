MUS vs BAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Bulgaria match - July 7th, 2021

Academic MU Sofia are set to play the Barbarians in matches No. 11 and 12 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 at the Vassil National Sports Academy, Sofia, on Wednesday.

Sofia have two wins and as many losses from the four games they have played so far in the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021. The Barbarians, on the other hand, managed to record their first-ever ECS win against VTU-MU Pleven on Tuesday. They have just one solitary win from four matches so far

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 fixture.

Barbarians skipper and all-rounder Dimo Nikolov had a good outing in the team's previous game against VTU-MU Pleven. He picked up a wicket after his team bowled first.

Later on, Nikolov smashed a quick-fire unbeaten 10-ball 22, with a couple of sixes while striking at 220. His all-round show guided his team to their maiden win in ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021.

Playing for Academic-MU Sofia, Delrick Vinu has picked up five wickets, the most by any bowler in the team in the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria. He has bowled with a strike rate of 5.80 and an average of 8.60.

Vinu's best figures came against BSCU-MU Plovdiv, where he picked up three wickets, giving away only four runs from his spell of two overs.

#1 Kevin D'Souza

Kevin D'Souza (Image Courtesy: ECN)

Academic-MU Sofia batsman Kevin D’Souza is the leading run-scorer for his side so far in ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021. He has scored 114 runs from four games at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 242.55.

The right-handed batsman smashed an unbeaten knock of 64 runs against the Indo Bulgarian CC, which also happens to be his highest score in the tournament. He has been a batting mainstay for his side and will be expected to carry his decent form with the bat forward in the coming games.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar