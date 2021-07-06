MUS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS T10 Bulgaria - July 7, 2021

Academic MU-Sofia and Barbarians will lock horns in the 11th and 12th matches of ECS T10 Bulgaria at Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia on Wednesday.

Academic MU-Sofia have played four matches so far in the tournament, winning two encounters. They are currently placed in second spot on the points table and are looking good to enter the playoffs stage.

Meanwhile, the Barbarians are having a very tough time in the tournament after being part of four games so far. They are yet to win a match and need some inspirational performances to turn the tables before the tournament progresses to the business end.

Squads to choose from

Academic - MU Sofia

Ashbel Nicson, Bipin Gattapur, Gathsara Seekkuge, Kevin D'Souza, Nikhil Olveira, Albin Jacob, Bradleey Constantine, Delrick Vinu, Hassan Arslan, Huzaif Yousuf, Kevin George, Ahsan Rajan, Ali Rasool, Firas Hussain, Muhammad Tayub, Nabeen Hussein, Ishan De Silva, Omar Rasool

Barbarians

Adrei Lilov, Ivan Ivanov, Ivaylo Andreev, Krasimir Kamenov, Nikolay Nankov, Vasilen Kamburov, Boyko Ivanov, Deyan Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Julian Hristov, Mario Berberyan, Alexander Stoychev, Dimo Nikolov, Ivan Kamburov, Mohammad Fayaz, Hristo Ivanov, Vasil Hristov

Probable Playing XIs

Academic - MU Sofia

Albin Jacob, Ali Rasool, Ashbel Nicson, Bradleey Constantine, Delrick Vinu, Huzaif Yousuf, Ishan De Silva (c), Kevin D'Souza, Kevin George, Nikhil Oliveira, Omar Rasool (wk)

Barbarians

Deyan Shipkov, Dimo Nikolov (c), Hristo Ivanov (wk), Ivan Ivan Ivanov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Julian Hristov, Mario Berberyan, Mohammad Fayaz, Nikolay Nankov, Vasil Hristov, Vasilen Kamburov

Match Details

Matches: Academic MU-Sofia vs Barbarians, Matches 11 and 12

Date and Time (IST): 7th July, 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Pitch report

Batsmen will make full use of the conditions at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy with the ball coming nicely onto the bat.

As the innings progresses, we will be up for a sporting contest between the bat and the ball, with 90-100 being the par score.

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MUS vs BAR)

MUS vs BAR Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan De Silva, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D'Souza, Ivan Ivanov, Dimo Nikolov, Mohammad Fayaz, Ali Rasool, Huzaif Yousuf, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Ivaylo Katzarski

Captain: Ali Rasool Vice-captain: Mohammad Fayaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hristo Ivanov, Ashbel Nicson, Nikolay Nankov, Kevin D'Souza, Nikhil Oliveira, Dimo Nikolov, Mohammad Fayaz, Ali Rasool, Huzaif Yousuf, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu

Captain: Ashbel Nicson Vice-captain: Huzaif Yousuf

