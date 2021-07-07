MUS vs PLE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Bulgaria match - July 8th, 2021

Academic-MU Sofia are set to play against the VTU-MU Pleven in Match No. 15 and 16 of ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia, on Thursday.

Academic-MU Sofia are placed second in the table in the ECS T10 Bulgaria with eight points from four wins. They are coming into the two games on the back of consecutive wins against the Barbarians. In contrast, VTU-MU Pleven suffered back-to-back defeats against the Indo-Bulgarian CC. They are reeling at the bottom with just a solitary win.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 clash.

#3 Tarun Yadav

Right-handed opening batsman Tarun Yadav has scored 84 runs from four games for VTU-MU Pleven in the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021. He has an average of 42 and a strike rate of 171.42. Tarun scored an unbeaten 53 off 32 balls against the Indo-Bulgarian CC in his side’s last match.

Tarun could also be a handy bowler if need be. Having bowled close to three overs so far, he has picked up a couple of wickets at an economy of just 2.62.

Kevin D’Souza (Image Courtesy: ECN)

Academic-MU Sofia batsman Kevin D’Souza has scored the most runs for his side thus far in the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021. He has 119 runs from five innings with an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 208.77.

D’Souza has also notched up an unbeaten 64 against the Indo-Bulgarian CC.

Left-arm medium-pacer Ali Rasool has topped the bowling charts for the Academic-MU Sofia. He has picked up eight wickets with an average of 6.87 and an economy of 5.50. Rasool has the best figures of 2/5 against the Barbarians. In their most recent game against the same team, he ended with figures of 2/13.

Rasool proved to be a vital performer for his team in both their recent wins. Without a doubt, he has been consistent with the ball for the Academic-MU Sofia in this edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee