Academic - MU Sofia vs VTU-MU Pleven - Dream11 Prediction - ECS Bulgaria T10 2023

Academic - MU Sofia will take on VTU-MU Pleven in match numbers 16 and 18 of the ECS Bulgaria T10 2023 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia, on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MUS vs PLE Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

These two teams have had contrasting runs in this tournament so far. Academic - MU Sofia have started this season incredibly well. They have won all their three matches so far and are second on the points table. On the other hand, VTU-MU Pleven have been poor. They have six losses from as many games and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

MUS vs PLE, Match Details

The 16th and 18th matches of the ECS Bulgaria T10 2023 between Academic - MU Sofia and VTU-MU Pleven will be played on May 25, 2023, at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia. The games are set to take place at 11 AM & 3 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the games can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section - Match 16 and Match 18.

Match: MUS vs PLE

Date & Time: May 25, 2023, 11 AM & 3 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The track at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia is usually a good one to bat on. Teams have consistently got big scores and they have been chased down well too. A high-scoring game could well be on the cards.

MUS vs PLE Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Academic - MU Sofia: W, W, W

VTU-MU Pleven: L, L, L

MUS vs PLE Probable Playing 11 today

Academic - MU Sofia Team News

No major injury concerns.

Academic - MU Sofia Probable Playing XI: Isa Zaroo, Manan Bashir, Zeerak Chughtai, Mubarak Ali, Firas Hussain, Jakob Gul (wk), Huzaif Yousuf (c), Danyal Ali, Muhammad Tayub, Sud Fernando, Muhammad Sultan

VTU-MU Pleven Team News

No major injury concerns.

VTU-MU Pleven Probable Playing XI: Nithin Sunil (c & wk), Apoorv Mishra, Zaigham Butt, Mohammad Arham, Jassim Raheem, Zain Mustafa, Jishnu Sivakumar, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Amal Thomas, Jinoy Raju, Arun Joy

Today’s MUS vs PLE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nithin Sunil (5 matches, 50 runs)

Nithin Sunil has chipped in reasonably well with the bat. He has mustered 50 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 125.00. He has been good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Mubarak Ali (2 matches, 44 runs)

Mubarak Ali is in good touch with the bat. He has made 44 runs in two innings while striking at 209.52 in this competition.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amal Thomas (6 matches, 10 runs, 6 wickets)

Amal Thomas has not fired with the bat but he has bowled well. The off-spinner has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.35 in this tournament.

Top Bowler Pick

Zeerak Chughtai (1 match, 2 wickets)

Zeerak Chughtai has played just one match but he bowled really well in that encounter. He ended up with figures of 2/8 from his two-over spell.

MUS vs PLE match captain and vice-captain choices

Manan Bashir (3 matches, 201 runs)

Manan Bashir is in magnificent form with the bat. He has amassed 201 runs in three innings and has been dismissed just once. He has a strike rate of 261.04 and has hit 16 sixes along with 17 fours.

Apoorv Mishra (3 matches, 92 runs, 1 wicket)

Apoorv Mishra has batted really well, accumulating 92 runs in three games at a strike rate of 200.00. With the ball, he has got one wicket at an economy rate of 12.00.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MUS vs PLE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Manan Bashir 201 runs in 3 matches Apoorv Mishra 92 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Zeerak Chughtai 2 wickets in 1 match Isa Zaroo 42 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Amal Thomas 6 wickets in 6 matches

MUS vs PLE match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Manan Bashir, Huzaif Yousuf, Amal Thomas, Isa Zaroo and Apoorv Mishra will be the ones to watch out for.

MUS vs PLE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Academic - MU Sofia vs VTU-MU Pleven - ECS Bulgaria T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Nithin Sunil

Batters: Firas Hussain, Mubarak Ali, Manan Bashir

All-rounders: Huzaif Yousuf, Amal Thomas, Isa Zaroo, Apoorv Mishra

Bowlers: Danyal Ali, Zeerak Chughtai, Arun Joy

MUS vs PLE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Academic - MU Sofia vs VTU-MU Pleven - ECS Bulgaria T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Zaigham Butt, Nithin Sunil

Batters: Firas Hussain, Mubarak Ali, Manan Bashir

All-rounders: Huzaif Yousuf, Amal Thomas, Isa Zaroo, Apoorv Mishra

Bowlers: Zeerak Chughtai, Arun Joy

