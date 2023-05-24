MUS vs PLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 15

The 15th game of ECS Bulgaria T10 will see Academic MU Sofia (MUS) square off against BSCU MU Plovdiv (PLO) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Wednesday (May 24). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MUS vs PLO Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Plovdiv have won five of their last eight games, while Sofia have have won their last two. Plovdiv will give their all to win the game, but Sofia are expected to prevail.

MUS vs PLO Match Details

The 15th game of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on May 24 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 7:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MUS vs PLO, Match 15

Date and Time: May 24, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game here between MU Pleven and Indo Bulgarian saw 255 runs scored for the loss of eight wickets.

MUS vs PLO Form Guide

MUS - Won two of their last two games

PLO - Won five of their last eight games

MUS vs PLO Probable Playing XIs

PLO

No injury update

Mohammad Sufyan (C), Zain Asif, Roohaan Makhdoomi (wk), Faizan Rehman, Rahul Dambal, Parth Acharya, Zain Abidi, Muhammad Uzair, Shiv Patel, Sahil Yasir, Abischek Kumarasamy

MUS

No injury update

Isa Zaroo, Manan Bashir, Aswad Khan, Firas Hussain, Jakob Gul (wk), Huzaif Yousuf (C), Danyal Ali, Muhammad Tayub, Mubarak Ali, Baryal Khan, Muhammad Ibrahim

MUS vs PLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Makhdoomi

Makhdoomi is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well. J Gul is another good pick.

Batters

Z Asif

M Sufyan and Asif are the two best batter picks. M Bashir played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

H Yusuf

H Yusuf and M Uzair are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. U Naveed is another good pick.

Bowlers

F Rehman

The top bowler picks are R Dambal and F Rehman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. D Ali is another good pick.

MUS vs PLO match captain and vice-captain choices

M Sufyan

Sufyan bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has gained 585 points in the last eight games.

Z Asif

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Asif the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and bowl for his team. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 660 points in the last eight games.

Five Must-Picks for MUS vs PLO, Match 15

F Rehman

M Sufyan

Z Asif

M Bashir

U Naveed

Academic MU Sofia vs BSCU MU Plovdiv Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Academic MU Sofia vs BSCU MU Plovdiv Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Makhdoomi

Batters: Z Asif, M Sufyan, M Bashir

All-rounders: H Yusuf, U Naveed, M Uzair, I Arzoo

Bowlers: F Rehman, R Dambal, D Ali

Academic MU Sofia vs BSCU MU Plovdiv Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Makhdoomi

Batters: Z Asif, M Sufyan, M Bashir, F Hussain

All-rounders: H Yusuf, U Naveed, M Uzair, I Arzoo, Z Abidi

Bowlers: F Rehman

