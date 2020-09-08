MUS vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Match - Sept 9th, 2020

Match 12 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria League sees Medical University Sofia taking on Indian Tuskers in Sofia.

Both teams have experienced similar fortunes with just one win so far in the competition. Although both teams have two points to their credit, Medical University Sofia have played a game more than their opponents.

Both teams won their respective games against Barbarian CC and are looking to sustain their run for a play-off place.

There isn't much to separate the two sides on paper, although Medical University Sofia's batting display against hot-favourites Indo-Bulgarian CC should give them the edge ahead of what promises to be a nail-biting encounter.

Squads to choose from

Medical University Sofia

Kevin D'Souza, Nikhil Oliviera, Bipin Gattapur, Albin Jacob, Delrick Vinu, Tirth Patel, Ashbel Nicson, Ishaan De Silva, Nisarg Shah, Omar Rasool, Huzaif Yusuf, Shivang Keshvala, Gathsara Seekkuge, Aarush Sajjad, Nithin Koppula and Fawaz Khalid

Indian Tuskers

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Medical University Sofia

N Shah (C), N Oliviera, B Gattapur, A Jacob, D Vinu, T Patel, I de Silva, K D'Souza, O Rasool, H Yusuf and G Seekkuge

Indian Tuskers

N Sunil, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus (C), B Benjamin, C John, J Mathew, N Varghese, K Shaji, B Constantine and A Arifeen

Match Details

Match: Medical University Sofia vs Indian Tuskers

Date: 9th September 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous games, the batsmen have enjoyed conditions in Sofia so far with a couple of high-scoring thrillers already taking place.

However, the pacers have also done well with changes of pace being a reliable weapon on this surface. With the pitch conditions not likely to change much during the game, both teams will look to bat first and eye a score between 90-100, which is about par at this venue.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MUS vs TUS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Oliviera, I de Silva, K D'Souza, C John, B Gattapur, N Shah, F Mohammad, R Lazarus, A Jacob, H Yusuf and B Constantine

Captain: B Gattapur, Vice-Captain: N Oliviera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Oliviera, I de Silva, A Arifeen, C John, B Gattapur, A Harikumar, F Mohammad, R Lazarus, A Jacob, H Yusuf and B Constantine

Captain: B Gattapur, Vice-Captain: R Lazarus