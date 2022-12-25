MVXI vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 2022-23, Match 3

Mahe Veterans XI will take on Yanam Veterans XI (MVXI vs YVXI) in the third match of the Pondicherry Veterans T20 2022-23 on Sunday, December 25. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host this contest.

Ahead of the game, here's what you need to know about the MVXI vs YVXI Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Yanam Veterans XI's previous game was interrupted after they scored 104 runs in a four-wicket loss. They will look to get a full game and hope that their top order can bounce back after a poor performance in the previous game.

Meanwhile, Mahe Veterans XI will play their first game of the tournament on Sunday. They will be hoping for their key players, including Sajindran C, Dilshan K, and Bijith Kumar, to step up and get them a victory.

MVXI vs YVXI Match Details, Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 2022-23

The third match of the Pondicherry Veteran's T20 2022-23 will be played on Sunday, December 25 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem ground. The match will start at 03.30 pm IST.

Match: Mahe Veterans XI vs Yanam Veterans XI, Match 3, Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 2022-23.

Date & Time: December 25, 2022, 03:30 pm IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

MVXI vs YVXI, Pitch Report

The surface at the Puducherry Siechem Ground is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the seamers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 129 runs.

Last 5 matches stats

Matches won by the team batting first: 2

Matches won by the team bowling first: 3.

Average first innings score: 129

Average second innings score: 120

MVXI vs YVXI Probable Playing 11 today

MVXI team/injury news

No major injury concerns for Mahe Veterans XI heading into this match.

MVXI Probable Playing XI

V Neelambari (wk), Sajindran C, Dilshan K, Bijith Kumar, S Chothan, Shabeer PP, Sarosh VP, Firoz T, V Sirajuddeen, S Balan, Mohammed Namshil.

YVXI Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns for Yanam Veterans ahead of this crucial encounter.

YVXI Probable Playing XI

M Bhanu Kiran Kumar, PV Lakshmi Narayana Rao, KVV Satyanaryana, M Ramakrishna Varma (c), A Sunil Kumar, Durga Prasad, Venkateswara Rao (wk), K Khan, D Muralidhar, G Satyanaryana, Ramesh Babu

Today’s MVXI vs YVXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ke Venkateswara Rao

Ke Venkateswara Rao is an attacking middle-order batter who can also help you fetch some valuable points with his exploits behind the stumps. He is a safe choice from the wicket-keeper section for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Sajindran C

Sajindran C is a talented top-order batter and is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match due to his familiarity with the venue and his ability.

Top All-rounder Pick

G Satyanaryana (40 runs in one match; S.R: 148.15)

G Satyanaryana was outstanding with the bat in the previous game, scoring 40 runs at a strike rate of 148.15, making him an excellent fantasy pick in this game. He's worth a fantasy pick because of his all-round skill set.

Top Bowler Pick

Firoz T

Firoz T did well with the ball in the previous tournament and is also a capable batter who can contribute some valuable runs in the lower order for his team. This makes him a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

MVXI vs YVXI match captain and vice-captain choices

Durga Prasad

Durga Prasad is expected to lead his team's bowling attack and has a good line, length, and accuracy. That makes him a great pick for the captain of your MVXI vs YVXI fantasy team.

Ramesh Naidu

Ramesh Naidu is well-known for his big-hitting ability and is also a terrific right-arm medium-fast bowler. He should be a must-have in your fantasy team for this match.

5 Must Picks for MVXI vs YVXI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

PV Lakshmi Narayana Rao

KVV Satyanaryana

M Ramakrishna Varma

Sajindran C

Dilshan K

MVXI vs YVXI match expert tips, 3rd match

Picking all-rounders and bowlers would be ideal for this game since the pitch is slow. Batters have found it difficult to make runs previously, while spinners and pacers have made the most of the surface, so 3-4-3 could be a good team formation.

MVXI vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Mahe Veterans XI vs Yanam Veterans XI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: V Neelambari.

Batters: M Jaya Ramu, Sajindran C, Dilish K.

All-rounders: M Durga Prasad, Kiran Kumar, G Satyanaryan (c), S Chothan (vc).

Bowlers: P Ramesh Naidu, Firoz T, V Sirajuddeen.

MVXI vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Mahe Veterans XI vs Yanam Veterans XI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: V Neelambari.

Batters: M Jaya Ramu, Sajindran C (vc), Dilish K.

All-rounders: M Durga Prasad (c), Kiran Kumar, G Satyanaryan, S Chothan.

Bowlers: P Ramesh Naidu, Firoz T, V Sirajuddeen.

