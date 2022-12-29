MVXI vs YVXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Veteran's T20, Match 12

Mahe Veterans XI (MVXI) will be taking on Yanam Veterans XI (YVXI) in the 12th game of the Pondicherry Veteran T20 2022 at the Puducherry Cricket Ground in Puducherry on Thursday, December 29. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the MVXI vs YVXI Dream11 prediction.

Yanam Veterans XI have won one out of their two matches and are currently third in the points table. Meanwhile, Mahe Veterans XI lost their opening game and are fourth in the standings.

MVXI vs YVXI Match Details, Pondicherry Veteran T20 2022

The 12th match of the Pondicherry Veteran T20 2022 will be played on December 29 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry at 7.30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MVXI vs YVXI, Pondicherry Veteran T20 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: December 29, 2022; 7:30 am IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

MVXI vs YVXI Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a sporty one. While some matches at the venue have seen pretty high scores, others have been low-scoring encounters.

Last 3 matches at the venue (Pondicherry Veteran T20 2022)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Average first-innings score: 137

Average second-innings score: 121

MVXI vs YVXI Form Guide

MVXI - L-W-NR

YVXI - W-NR-W

MVXI vs YVXI Probable Playing XIs

Mahe Veterans XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Mahe Veterans XI

Saju Chothan, Sajindran-C, Anoop-AP, Vijesh Neelam Bari, Muhammad Shabeer-PP, Sarosh-VP, Muhammed Ziyad-CM, Binoy-AP, Firoz-T, Shajil Balan, Vallil Sirajuddeen.

Yanam Veterans XI team/injury news

No major injury updates.

Yanam Veterans XI

M Bhanu Kiran Kumar, PV Lakshmi Narayana Rao, KVV Satyanaryana, M Ramakrishna Varma (c), A Sunil Kumar, Durga Prasad, Venkateswara Rao(wk), IK Khan, D Muralidhar, G Satyanaryana, Ramesh Babu.

MVXI vs YVXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dilish-K (46 Points)

Dilish-K has 46 points to his name in the tournament and could be a decent pick for your MVXI vs YVXI Dream 11 fantasy team.

Batter

Firoz-T (195 Points)

Firoz-T has been in great batting form in the tournament and has more points than any other batter. So, keeping Firoz in your fantasy XI guarantees some points for you.

All-rounder

Saju Chothan (279 Points)

Chothan can be a great contributor with both the bat and ball. His presence will ensure you bag points from both fronts.

Bowler

Mohammed Namshil (245 Points)

Namshil has been racking up regular points in fantasy XI. So, you would not like to miss out on a consistent contributor like him.

MVXI vs YVXI Match Dream 11 Top 5 Picks

Saju Chothan

Saju Chothan, with 279 points in the Pondicherry Veteran T20 2022, is definitely a great choice for the captain or vice-captain role.

M-Ramakrishna Varma

Varma could be a great choice for the captain or vice-captain's role, having played a defining role in two matches. If Varma maintains his form, he might well turn out to be the differential pick for the match.

MVXI vs YVXI Dream 11 Top 5 Picks

Firoz-T - 195 Points

Saju Chothan - 279 Points

M-Ramakrishna Varma - 290 Points

Mohammed Namshil - 245 Points

Binoy-AP - 216 Points

MVXI vs YVXI Match Dream 11 Expert Tips

The pitch will be a sporty one. One can expect an average score in the match. So, it is advisable that more players who can contribute in more than one trade should be kept in the team.

MVXI vs YVXI Match Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Dilish-K

Batters: Firoz-T, V Sirajuddeen, M Ziyad-CM

All-rounders: M Durga Prasad, Saju Chothan (vc), M Kiran Kumar, M-Ramakrishna Varma (c)

Bowlers: Mohammed Namshil, Binoy-AP, KVV Satyanarayana

MVXI vs YVXI Match Dream 11 Prediction, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dilish-K

Batters: Firoz-T, V Sirajuddeen, M Ziyad-CM

All-rounders: M Durga Prasad (vc), Saju Chothan (c), M Kiran Kumar, G Satyanarana

Bowlers: Mohammed Namshil, Binoy-AP, KVV Satyanarayana

