MW vs MU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Match 4

The Mysore Warriors (MW) will take on Mangalore United (MU) in the fourth match of the Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Monday, August 8.

The Mysore Warriors were unable to make an impact in the KPL 2021 last year, finishing fifth in the points table. But they are off to a good start this time, defeating the Shivamogga Strikers by 69 runs in their first game. Shreyas Gopal and Pavan Deshpande batted well, scoring 62 and 43 runs, respectively, to lift the team above a respectable total.

Mangalore United, on the other hand, are fresh into the tournament and have made a good start, defeating the Hubli Tigers by eight wickets with skipper Samarth leading the team with the bat to easily chase down the target of 119 runs.

A thrilling game is expected on Monday, with both teams looking to extend their winning streaks.

MW vs MU Probable Playing 11 Today

MW XI

Karun Nair (c), Shreyas Gopal, Shubhang Hegde, Pavan Deshpande, Vidyadhar Patil, Nihal Ullal (wk), Prateek Jain, Lochan Appanna, Naga Bharath, S Shivaraj, Aditya Goyal

MU XI

Ravikumar Samarth (c), Abhinav Manohar, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Amit Verma, M Venkatesh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sujay Sateri (wk), Rohith Kumar AC, Macneil Noronha, HS Sharath, Nikin Jose

Match Details

MW vs MU, Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Match 4

Date and Time: August 8 2022, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore.

Pitch Report

Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground track usually benefits batters, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 143 runs. However, the surface gives spinners an edge over pacers as it offers turns and allows the ball to grip. Any score over 170 runs could be considered a par total.

Today’s MW vs MU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nihal Ullal: He was unable to capitalize on his opportunities while batting in the previous game, coming in as an opener but failing miserably, but he is a destructive batter and is due for a big innings in the upcoming games. Nihal could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Karun Nair: The experienced right-handed opener batter is well-known for his ability to score big runs and anchor innings. However, he was unable to play a crucial role in the previous game, scoring only 27 runs off 21 deliveries, and will look to convert his starts into big scores in the upcoming games.

Ravikumar Samarth: He is a talented batter who has been in excellent form in recent years, coming off a 57-run innings with a strike rate of 139.02 against the Hubli Tigers in the previous game. He is a must-have in your MW vs MU Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Shreyas Gopal: Shreyas Gopal was outstanding with the bat in the previous game and can also thrash opponents with his leg-spin bowling. He scored 62 runs at a strike rate of 158.97, including five fours and three sixes, while also taking one wicket.

Bowlers

Vyshak Vujaykumar: He looked really good with his pace and variations in the previous game, taking two wickets at a 5.75 economy rate. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MW vs MU Dream11 prediction team

Nikin Jose (MU): 45 points

Vishyadhar Patil (MW): 56 points

Macneil Noronha (MU): 47 points

Important Stats for MW vs MU Dream11 prediction team

Shubang Hegde: 12 runs and four wickets in his previous outing.

Pavan Deshpande: 43 runs in his previous outing.

HS Sharath: Two wickets in his previous outing.

MW vs MU Dream11 Prediction Today (Shriram Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20)

MW vs MU Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nihal Ullal, Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal, Shubhang Hegde, Pavan Deshpande, Ravikumar Samarth, Abhinav Manohar, Amit Verma, HS Sharath, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Vidyadhar Patil

Captain: Shreyas Gopal. Vice-Captain: Shubhang Hegde.

MW vs MU Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nihal Ullal, Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal, Shubhang Hegde, Pavan Deshpande, Ravikumar Samarth, Abhinav Manohar, Amit Verma, HS Sharath, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Vidyadhar Patil

Captain: Ravikumar Samarth. Vice-Captain: Shreyas Gopal.

