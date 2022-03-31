MWR vs SR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20, 3rd-place Play-off

The Mid West Rhinos (MWR) will be up against Southern Rocks (SR) in the third-place play-off of the Zimbabwe T20 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday.

The Mid West Rhinos finished third, winning two out of their four group stage matches. They lost their last game against the Mashonaland Eagles by 48 runs via the D/L method. Southern Rocks, on the other hand, finished just below their opponent, managing to win only one out of their four fixtures. They lost their last match against the Mashonaland Eagles by seven wickets.

MWR vs SR Probable Playing 11 Today

MWR XI

Carl Mumba (C), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Nyasha Mayavo (WK), Prince Masvaure, Tashinga Musekiwa, Johnathan Campbell, Neville Madziva, Brandon Mavuta, Trevor Gwandu, Tarisai Musakanda, Chris Mpofu.

SR XI

Richmond Mutumbami (C & WK), Innocent Kaia, Cephas Zhuwao, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tendai Chisoro, Roy Kaia, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Dylan Hondo, Cuthbert Musoko, Nkosilathi Nungu, Sydney Murombo.

Match Details

MWR vs SR, Zimbabwe T20, 3rd-place Play-off

Date and Time: 31st March 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club in Harare has favored the bowlers in the last couple of fixtures. The wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five games played at the venue being 133 runs.

Today’s MWR vs SR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nyasha Mayavo: Mayavo is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 93 runs in four Zimbabwe T20 matches.

Batters

Tadiwanashe Marumani: Marumani has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 97 runs at a strike rate of 118.29 in four matches.

Prince Masvaure: Masvaure has scored 70 runs at a strike rate of 98.59 in four matches and could also play a big knock on Thursday.

All-rounders

Roy Kaia: Roy Kaia has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Zimbabwe T20, scoring 140 runs and picking up three wickets. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Neville Madziva: Madziva is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scalped three wickets while also scoring 36 runs in his three outings.

Bowlers

Sydney Murombo: Murombo has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.33. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Chris Mpofu: Mpofu has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 6.12 in two matches. He is a top-quality bowler who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in MWR vs SR Dream11 prediction team

Sydney Murombo (SR) - 169 points

Cuthbert Musoko (SR) - 131 points

Roy Kaia (SR) - 114 points

Nkosilathi Nungu (SR) - 112 points

Tadiwanashe Marumani (SR) - 100 points

Important Stats for MWR vs SR Dream11 prediction team

Roy Kaia: 140 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 115.70 and ER - 5.87

Neville Madziva: 36 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 87.80 and ER - 8.37

Tadiwanashe Marumani: 97 runs in 4 matches; SR - 118.29

Nyasha Mayavo: 93 runs in 4 matches; SR - 143.07

Tashinga Musekiwa: 39 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 156.00 and ER - 8.40

MWR vs SR Dream11 Prediction Today (Zimbabwe T20)

MWR vs SR Dream11 Prediction - Zimbabwe T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nyasha Mayavo, Tarisai Musakanda, Prince Masvaure, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Neville Madziva, Roy Kaia, Innocent Kaia, Dylan Hondo, Brandon Mavuta, Sydney Murombo.

Captain: Neville Madziva. Vice-captain: Prince Masvaure.

MWR vs SR Dream11 Prediction - Zimbabwe T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richmond Mutumbami, Prince Masvaure, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Neville Madziva, Roy Kaia, Innocent Kaia, Chris Mpofu, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Sydney Murombo.

Captain: Neville Madziva. Vice-captain: Roy Kaia.

Edited by Samya Majumdar