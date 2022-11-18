MXI vs PNXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 27

Mahe XI (MXI) will take on Pondicherry North XI (PNXI) in Match 27 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 on Friday at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MXI vs PNXI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, best player picks and playing 11s.

Mahe XI have won three of their last six matches and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament. Pondicherry North XI, on the other hand, have won only one of their last six matches.

Mahe XI will give it their all to win the match, but Pondicherry North XI is a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MXI vs PNXI Match Details

Match 27 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 will be played on November 18 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MXI vs PNXI, Match 27

Date and Time: November 18, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings. The last match played on this pitch was between Karaikal XI and Pondicherry West XI, where a total of 212 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

MXI vs PNXI Form Guide

MXI - Won 1 of their last 6 games

PNXI - Won 6 of their last 9 games

MXI vs PNXI Probable Playing XI

MXI Playing XI

No major injury updates

Saju Chothan (c), Lijith-B, Vijeesh-MM, A Vijith, Ameer Zeeshan-N, Muhammed Salmanul-Faris (wk), Akshay Prabakar, Muhammed Safwan-Bin-Zubair, Ajnas Yousaf, Shijin-R, T A Abeesh

PNXI Playing XI

No major injury updates

P Surendiran (wk), Gajender Tanwar, P Sunil Kumar, Ashok Kumar-R, Rajashekar Reddy, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Megaraajan Ponnurangam, V Arunachalm, Naarayanan K R, Mayank Pandey

MXI vs PNXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Mathavan (4 matches, 112 runs)

M Mathavan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. P Surendiran is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Reddy (7 matches, 219 runs)

S Chothan and R Reddy are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

R Rajagopal (9 matches, 104 runs, 18 wickets)

R Rajagopal and Lijith B are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Sanjay is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Yousaf (6 matches, 10 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Yousaf and A Vijith. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. TA Abeesh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MXI vs PNXI match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sanjay

S Sanjay will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 215 runs and taken one wicket in the last nine matches.

R Rajagopal

Since the pitch is good for both bowlers and batters, you can make R Rajagopal the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and can play a crucial role in today's match. He has already smashed 104 runs and taken 18 wickets in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for MXI vs PNXI, Match 27

R Rajgopal 104 runs and 18 wickets 651 points S Sanjay 215 runs and 1 wicket 412 points A Yousaf 10 wickets 344 points R Reddy 219 runs 323 points V Arunachalm 76 runs and 9 wickets 409 points

Mahe XI vs Pondicherry North XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mahe XI vs Pondicherry North XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Surendiran, M Salmanul

Batters: Vijeesh M, A Kumar, S Chotan

All-rounders: Lijith B, R Rajagopal, S Sanjay

Bowlers: A Vijith, TA Abeesh, A Yousaf

Mahe XI vs Pondicherry North XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Mathavan

Batters: R Reddy, A Zeeshan, S Chotan

All-rounders: Lijith B, R Rajagopal, S Sanjay, V Arunachalm

Bowlers: M Rajasekar, TA Abeesh, A Yousaf

