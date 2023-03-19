The sixth game of the will see the Malaysian Hawks (MYH) square off against the Asian All-Stars (AAS) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Monday (March 20).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MYH vs AAS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIS, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Malaysian Hawks have played two matches in the tournament and have managed to win both of them. They are currently at the top of the table and will be trying to maintain their position. Meanwhile, the Asian All-Stars have lost the only match that they have played in this tournament. They will try to win this match and get off the mark in the points table.

MYH vs AAS Match Details

The sixth game of the Mini Asian T10 Challenge will be played on March 20 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi at 9:15 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MYH vs AAS, Match 6

Date and Time: March 20, 2023, 9.15 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

MYH vs AAS, Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Oval will be good for batting. The batters will enjoy the surface and a high-scoring thriller might be on the cards.

MYH vs AAS Probable Playing XIs

MYH Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MYH Probable Playing XI

Hairil Anuar (wk), Ammar Hazalan, Ainool Hafizs, Norwira Zazmie, Muhammad Bakri Amin, Shurril Fetri, Muhammad Iqbal-Azan, Shaiful Azrol, Abdul Rahid Ahad (c), Asby Tan Haris, and Muhammad Bin Fhadili.

AAS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AAS Probable Playing XI

Aslam Khan Malik, Moiz Khan, Sanjhey Subanantha, Amir Khan, Aaryan Amin, Kishan Kumar, Saif Ul Islam, Yellappagari Chandramohan, Syed Hamza, Jishuvan Ramasundran, and Yaseen Ullah.

MYH vs AAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Anuar

H Anuar has found decent form in the tournament with the bat. He has the highest points from the players in the wicketkeepers section and looks like the best pick for the match.

Batter

A Hafizs

A Hafizs has touched good form at the start of the tournament. He is giving good returns in fantasy contests and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

S Fetri

S Fetri has been good with both the bat and the ball. He can be impactful with both the trades and hence will be the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

A Tan Haris

A Tan Haris has been an effective bowler this tournament. He has the ability to strike wickets at crucial stages and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

MYH vs AAS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Fetri

S Fetri has been a very impactful all-rounder so far in the tournament. His ability to change the course of a match with the bat or the ball makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Hafizs

A Hafizs has been in good touch with the bat. The team will hope that he scores runs on a consistent basis and that makes him the best batter pick for this match.

Five Must-Picks for MYH vs AAS, Match 6

A Hafizs

S Fetri

A Tan Haris

H Anuar

S Islam

MYH vs AAS Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a good one for batting. Top-order batters and big-hitting all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

MYH vs AAS Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: H Anuar

Batters: N Zazmie, A Hafizs, S Islam

All-rounders: S Fetri, A Khan, M Azan

Bowlers: A Tan Haris, K Kumar, A Rashid, M Bin Fhadili.

MYH vs AAS Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Anuar

Batters: N Zazmie, A Hafizs, S Islam

All-rounders: S Fetri, A Khan, M Azan

Bowlers: A Tan Haris, K Kumar, A Rashid, M Bin Fhadili.

