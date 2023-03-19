MYH vs BDT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will see the Malaysian Hawks (MYH) squaring off against the Bangladesh Tigers (BDT) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Sunday, March 19.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MYH vs BDT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Malaysian Hawks won their last match against the Indian Kings by 12 runs. The Bangladesh Tigers, on the other hand, won their last match against the Asian All Stars by 12 runs. The Tigers will give it their all to win the match, but the Hawks are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MYH vs BDT Match Details

The 3rd match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will be played on March 19 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MYH vs BDT, Match 3

Date and Time: March 19, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Bangladesh Tigers and the Asian All Stars, where a total of 162 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

MYH vs BDT Form Guide

MYH - W

BDT - W

MYH vs BDT Probable Playing XI

MYH Playing XI

No injury updates

Norwira Zazmie, Hairil Anuar (wk), Ainool Hafizs, Abdul Rashid Bin Ahad (c), Muhammad-Iqbal Azan, Muhamad Bakri Amin, Suharril Fetri, Mohamad Anuar Abdullah, Asby Tan Haris, Muhamad Bin Fhadli Ishak, Shaiful Azrol Bin Azahan

BDT Playing XI

No injury updates

MD Ahad Hossian (wk), Mohammad Ali Khan-I, Mehedi Hassan Modhu, Mohammad-Sagar Hossain, Saleh Shadman (c), Samsul Haque, Md Foysal Rahman, Md Shahidur Rahman, MD Zakir Hossen, Anowar Zahid, Abrar Hussain

MYH vs BDT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Hossian

M Hossian is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Anuar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Zazmie

A Hafizs and N Zazmie are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Hassan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Shadman

S Fetri and S Shadman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Haque is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Hossain

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Tan Haris and M Hossain. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Rashid is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MYH vs BDT match captain and vice-captain choices

S Shadman

S Shadman will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He scored 20 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

M Hossain

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Hossain the captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He made 26 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for MYH vs BDT, Match 3

S Fetri

S Shadman

M Hossain

A Tan Haris

N Zazmie

Malaysian Hawks vs Bangladesh Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysian Hawks vs Bangladesh Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Hossian

Batters: N Zazmie, A Hafizs, M Hassan

All-rounders: S Shadman, S Haque, S Fetri, M Foysal

Bowlers: A Rashid, A Tan Haris, M Hossain

Malaysian Hawks vs Bangladesh Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Anuar

Batters: N Zazmie, A Hafizs

All-rounders: S Shadman, S Haque, S Fetri, M Foysal, M Azan

Bowlers: A Rashid, A Tan Haris, M Hossain

