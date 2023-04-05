MYH vs PKE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023, Match 22

The Malaysian Hawks (MYH) will take on Pakistan Eagles (PKE) in the 22nd match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Thursday, April 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MYH vs PKE Dream11 prediction.

The Malaysian Hawks have performed well in the Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023. They have a win-loss record of 6-4 and will be aiming to finish their league-phase campaign on a high.

Pakistan Eagles, on the other hand, look like the team to beat this season. They have 10 wins from as many matches and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table.

MYH vs PKE Match Details, Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023

The 22nd match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023 between the Malaysian Hawks and Pakistan Eagles will be played on April 6 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MYH vs PKE, Match 22, Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023

Date & Time: April 6th 2023, 7 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

MYH vs PKE Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi has produced high-scoring games, with teams consistently breaching the 100-run mark at the venue. Thus, another good batting track is likely to be in store for this game.

MYH vs PKE Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Malaysian Hawks: W, W, L, W, L

Pakistan Eagles: W, W, W, W, W

MYH vs PKE Probable Playing 11 today

Malaysian Hawks Team News

No major injury concerns.

Malaysian Hawks Probable Playing XI: Norwira Zazmie, Rosman Zakaria, Ainool Hafizs, Muhamad Bakri Amin, Suharril Fetri, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Muhammad-Iqbal Azan, Syazrul Idrus, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Asby Tan Haris, Muhamad Bin Fhadli Ishak.

Pakistan Eagles Team News

No major injury concerns.

Pakistan Eagles Probable Playing XI: Malik Anas Mehmood, Muhammad Younis-I, Ziyad Hussain, Arslan Shabir Sandhu, Arid Ullah, Rizwan Haider, Asad Ali-V, Naveed Ahmad, Muhammad Irfan Rana, Muhammad Irfan-Latif, Aqib Javed.

Today’s MYH vs PKE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Malik Anas Mehmood (10 innings, 376 runs)

Malik Anas Mehmood has been in excellent touch and is currently the leading run-getter in this tournament. He has scored 376 runs at an average of 53.71 and a strike rate of 191.84.

Top Batter Pick

Norwira Zazmie (11 matches, 224 runs, 6 wickets)

Norwira Zazmie is the third-highest run-scorer in the Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023 with 224 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 154.48. He has six wickets to his name with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Suharril Fetri (10 matches, 62 runs, 8 wickets)

Suharril Fetri has been bowling really well. He has taken eight scalps in nine innings at an economy rate of 6.50. He has also mustered 62 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Rizwan Haider (5 matches, 5 wickets)

Rizwan Haider has played five Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023 matches, picking up up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.37.

MYH vs PKE match captain and vice-captain choices

Ainool Hafizs (11 matches, 160 runs, 4 wickets)

Ainool Hafizs has been batting decently and has scored 160 runs at a strike rate of 156.86. He has also picked up four wickets.

Arslan Shabir Sandhu (8 matches, 76 runs, 5 wickets)

Arslan Shabir Sandhu has been effective with both the bat and ball in the Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023. He has scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 146.15 in addition to taking five wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MYH vs PKE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Norwira Zazmie 224 runs & 6 wickets in 11 matches Arslan Shabir Sandhu 76 runs & 5 wickets in 8 matches Ainool Hafizs 160 runs & 4 wickets in 8 matches Malik Anas Mehmood 376 runs in 10 innings Rizwan Haider 5 wickets in 5 matches

MYH vs PKE match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be crucial. Thus, the likes of Suharril Fetri, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Arslan Shabir Sandhu, Ainool Hafizs, and Norwira Zazmie will be the ones to watch out for in the MYH vs PKE contest.

MYH vs PKE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MYH vs PKE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Malik Anas Mehmood

Batters: Ainool Hafizs (c), Naveed Ahmad, Norwira Zazmie

All-rounders: Suharril Fetri, Muhammad Younis-I, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Arslan Shabir Sandhu (vc)

Bowlers: Rizwan Haider, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Asby Tan Haris

MYH vs PKE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MYH vs PKE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Malik Anas Mehmood

Batters: Ainool Hafizs, Norwira Zazmie

All-rounders: Suharril Fetri (c), Muhammad Younis-I, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Arslan Shabir Sandhu

Bowlers: Rizwan Haider (vc), Syazrul Idrus, Arid Ullah, Asby Tan Haris

