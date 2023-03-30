Malaysian Hawks vs Pakistan Eagles - Dream11 Prediction - Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023

The Malaysian Hawks (MYH) will take on the Pakistan Eagles (PKE) in a rescheduled match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, March 31. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MYH vs PKE Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Malaysian Hawks have been in decent form in this tournament. They have four wins, three losses, and one abandoned match from eight games under their belt and are second on the table.

The Pakistan Eagles, on the other hand, Pakistan Eagles are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have not lost a single game yet and have six wins from eight games (two washouts).

MYH vs PKE, Match Details

The rescheduled match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023 between the Malaysian Hawks and the Pakistan Eagles will be played on March 31, 2023, at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to commence at 7.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MYH vs PKE

Date & Time: March 31, 2023, 7.00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur has been a good one to bat on. Big scores have been recorded in this tournament and teams batting first have won all three games at this venue so far.

MYH vs PKE Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Malaysian Hawks: W, L, W, L, NR

Pakistan Eagles: W, NR, W, W, NR

MYH vs PKE Probable Playing 11 today

Malaysian Hawks Team News

No major injury concerns.

Malaysian Hawks Probable Playing XI: Hairil Anuar, Norwira Zazmie, Ainool Hafizs, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Asby Tan Haris, Syazrul Idrus, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Suharril Fetri, Mohd Shukri Abdul Rahim, and Muhamad Bin Fhadli Ishak.

Pakistan Eagles Team News

No major injury concerns.

Pakistan Eagles Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Moin Ali, Malik Anas Mehmood, Sarmad Javaid, Hasan Masood, Arslan Shabir Sandhu, Muhammad Qaisar, Raheel Ahmed, Arif Ullah, Muhammad Faisal, Asad Ali-V, and Waqar Ullah.

Today’s MYH vs PKE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Malik Anas Mehmood (6 innings, 204 runs)

Malik Anas Mehmood is the leading run-getter in this Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023. He has scored 204 runs in six innings and has a strike rate of 198.06.

Top Batter Pick

Ainool Hafizs (7 innings, 146 runs, 4 wickets)

Ainool Hafizs has been batting well and has scored 146 runs at a strike rate of 180.25. With the ball, he has picked up four wickets in just two overs that he has bowled in this competition.

Top All-rounder Pick

Arslan Shabir Sandhu (5 innings, 31 runs, 4 wickets)

Arslan Shabir Sandhu has been bowling well. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.90. With the bat, he has mustered 31 runs while striking at 172.22.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Qaisar (5 innings, 9 wickets)

Muhammad Qaisar is third on the highest wicket-takers list in this tournament. He has returned with nine wickets from five innings so far.

MYH vs PKE match captain and vice-captain choices

Norwira Zazmie (7 innings, 166 runs, 6 wickets)

Norwira Zazmie is someone who can be very effective with both bat and ball. He has amassed 166 runs at a strike rate of 164.36 and has picked up six scalps with the ball.

Suharril Fetri (7 innings, 8 wickets, 33 runs)

Suharril Fetri has been in excellent bowling form. He has returned with eight wickets and has been economical as well. He has chipped in with 33 runs at a strike rate of 113.79.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MYH vs PKE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ainool Hafizs 146 runs & 4 wickets in 7 innings Norwira Zazmie 166 runs & 6 wickets in 7 innings Malik Anas Mehmood 204 runs in 6 innings Suharril Fetri 33 runs & 8 wickets in 7 innings Muhammad Qaisar 9 wickets in 5 innings

MYH vs PKE match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and wicket-taking options, who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Suharril Fetri, Arslan Shabir Sandhu, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Muhammad Qaisar, and Asby Tan Haris will be the ones to watch out for.

MYH vs PKE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Malaysian Hawks vs Pakistan Eagles - Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Malik Anas Mehmood

Batters: Ainool Hafizs, Hasan Masood, Norwira Zazmie

All-rounders: Suharril Fetri, Arslan Shabir Sandhu, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli

Bowlers: Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Qaisar, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Asby Tan Haris

MYH vs PKE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Malaysian Hawks vs Pakistan Eagles - Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Malik Anas Mehmood, Hairil Anuar

Batters: Ainool Hafizs, Hasan Masood, Raheel Ahmed, Norwira Zazmie

All-rounders: Suharril Fetri, Arslan Shabir Sandhu

Bowlers: Muhammad Qaisar, Arif Ullah, Asby Tan Haris

