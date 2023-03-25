MYH vs PKE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Match 12

The12th game of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023 will see the Malaysian Hawks (MYH) square off against the Pakistan Eagles (PKE) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday (March 25). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MYH vs PKEDream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Malaysian Hawks have played three matches in the tournament and have managed to win two of them. They are currently at number two in the points table and will be looking to strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Eagles, with two wins from two matches, are at the top of the table. They will look to win this match and solidify their position at the top.

MYH vs PKE Match Details

The 12th game of the Mini Asian T10 Challenge will be played on March 25 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi at 9.15 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MYH vs PKE, Match 12

Date and Time: March 25, 2023, 9.15 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

MYH vs PKE, Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Oval will favor the batters. A high scoring match could be expected.

MYH vs PKE Probable Playing XIs

MYH Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MYH Probable Playing XI

Hairil Anuar (wk), Ammar Hazalan, Ainool Hafizs, Norwira Zazmie, Muhammad Bakri Amin, Shurril Fetri, Muhammad Iqbal-Azan, Shaiful Azrol, Abdul Rahid Ahad (c), Asby Tan Haris, and Muhammad Bin Fhadili.

PKE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PKE Probable Playing XI

Malik Anas Mehmood (c and wk), Hasan Masood, Naveed Ahmad, Muhammad Younis-I, Muhammad Moin Ali, Waqar Ullah, Abdul Rehman, Raheel Ahmed, Muhammad Faisal, Arslan Shabir Sandhu, and Muhammad Qaisar.

MYH vs PKE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Malik Anas Mehmood

Malik Anas Mehmood has been in good form in this tournament. He is scoring consistent runs and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Norwira Zazmie

Norwira Zazmie has been in good form with the bat in this tournament. His consistency in the tournament makes him the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder

Suharril Fetri

Suharril Fetri has been in good form with the bat and the ball. His recent all-round form makes him the best pick from this category.

Bowler

M Qaisar

M Qaisar has been in good form with the ball this tournament. He can pick up wickets at a crucial juncture in the game and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

MYH vs PKE match captain and vice-captain choices

Norwira Zazmie

Norwira Zazmie has been in good batting form this tournament. His consistency with the bat in the tournament makes him a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Shabir Sandhu

Shabir Sandhu has been in good all-round form. He can win the match with either the bat or the ball and that makes him a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for MYH vs PKE, Match 12

M Anas

A Hafizs

S Fetri

A Shabir Sandhu

M Qaisar

MYH vs PKE Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a good one for batting. Top-order batters and big-hitting all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

MYH vs AAS Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Head-to-head

MYH vs AAS Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: M Anas

Batters: N Zazmie, A Hafizs, H Masood

All-rounders: S Fetri, M Younis-I, A Shabir Sandhu

Bowlers: A Tan Haris, M Faisal, M Qaisar, M Bin

MYH vs AAS Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Grand League

MYH vs AAS Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Anas

Batters: N Zazmie, A Hafizs, H Masood

All-rounders: S Fetri, M Younis-I, A Shabir Sandhu

Bowlers: A Tan Haris, M Faisal, M Qaisar, M Bin

