The ninth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will see Myanmar (MYN) go up against China (CHN) at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, July 31.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MYN v CHN Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Myanmar have lost all three games and are fourth in the points table. They lost their last match against Thailand by 101 runs. China, too, have lost their all three matches and are at the bottom of the standings. They lost won their match against Bhutan by 95 runs.

MYN v CHN Match Details

The ninth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will be played on July 31 at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 11:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: MYN v CHN, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023, Match 9

Date and Time: July 31, 2023; 11:00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

MYN v CHN Pitch Report

The track at Bayuemas Oval Ground is a bowling-friendly one. Pacers are expected to enjoy bowling, thanks to the pace and bounce on offer. Batters will have to bide their time in the middle before playing big shots. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 112.

MYN v CHN Form Guide (Last Match)

Bhutan: L

Thailand: L

MYN v CHN probable playing XIs for today’s match

MYM Injury/Team News

No major injury update

MYN Probable Playing XI

Ye Naing Tun (wk), Swan Htet-KoKo, Htet Lin Oo, Myat Thu Aung, KoKo LinThu, Khin Aye, Thura Aung (C), Aung Ko Ko, Paing Danu, Hlet Lin-Aung, Nay Lin Tun

CHN Injury/Team News

No major injury update

CHN Probable Playing XI

Deng Jinqi, Yin Chenhao, Zhuoyue Chen, Zhao Tianle, Tian Senqun, Wei Guolei (wk), Liuyang Wang, Wang QI (C), Xie Kunkun, Luo Shilin, Ma Qiancheng

MYN v CHN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Wei Guolei (3 matches, 30 runs, Strike Rate: 66.67)

Guolei has scored 30 runs in three games at a strike rate of 66.67. He could also help fetch some valuable fantasy points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Thura Aung (3 matches, 13 runs, 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 192.75, Economy rate: 4.50)

Aung has scored 13 runs and taken five wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 in three games, making him a must-have pick.

Top All-rounder pick

Pyae Phyo Wai (3 matches, 15 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 44.12 and Economy Rate: 10.00)

Wai can fetch healthy points with his all-round abilities. He has scored 15 runs and scalped four wickets in six games.

Top Bowler pick

Paing Danu (3 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.46)

Paing is a promising fast bowler who can bowl fast and get the ball to move around. He has fetched three wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 9.46.

MYN v CHN match captain and vice-captain choices

Pyae Phyo Wai

Wai is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband, as he has been on top of his game with both bat and ball. He has scored 15 runs and scalped four wickets in six games.

Khin Aye

Aye can be impactful with both bat and the ball. He has scalped two wickets in three games.

Five must-picks with players stats for MYN v CHN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Thura Aung 13 runs and 5 wickets in 3 games

Pyae Phyo Wai 15 runs and 4 wickets in 3 games

Wang QI 1 run and 2 wickets in 3 games

Aung Ko Ko 2 runs and 2 wickets in 3 games

Khin Aye 3 runs and 2 wicket in 3 games

MYN v CHN Match Expert Tips

Pyae Phyo Wai could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities.

MYN v CHN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Head-to-Head League

Myanmar v China Dream11 Prediction

MYN v CHN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Wei Guolei

Batters: Thura Aung

All-rounders: Khin Aye, Koko LinThu, Aung Ko ko, Pyae Phyo Wai, Tian Sengun, Zhuoyue Chen

Bowlers: Hlet Lin-Aung, Wang QI, Ma Qiancheng

MYN v CHN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Grand League

Myanmar v China Dream11 Prediction

MYN v CHN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Liuyang Wang

Batters: Thura Aung

All-rounders: Khin Aye, Koko LinThu, Aung Ko ko, Pyae Phyo Wai, Tian Sengun

Bowlers: Hlet Lin-Aung, Wang QI, Ma Qiancheng, Paing Danu