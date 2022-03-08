NSS vs NSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 2

N.S.S.A (NSS) will take on Nirvana S.A (NSA) in the second match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Tuesday.

With both teams wanting to start their Assam Premier Club T20 Championship campaigns on a winning note, a cracking contest beckons in Guwahati.

NSS vs NSA Probable Playing 11 today

N.S.S.A: Abishek Thakuri (wk), Dhrubajyoti Das, Dhrubendu Krishna Das, Arijit Dutta, Monish Dey, Satyam Chetry, Bijoy Deb, Dipon Kumar Nath, Amanjit Daulagupu, Anirban Bhattacharjee, Bikash Chetri.

Nirvana S.A: Jogeswar Bhumij, Shraban Kumar Khound (wk), Dipankar Borah, Kallol Bhuyan, Dibash Hazarika, Siddartha Baruah, Aamir Noor Ali, Asarjo Ganthal, Rohit Rowniar, Pawan Majhi, Mintu Roy.

Match Details

NSS vs NSA, Match 2, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship

Date & Time: March 8th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up wickets.

Today’s NSS vs NSA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dhrubendu Krishna Das is decent with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Dipankar Borah is one of the NSA's premier batters who is expected to play a big knock on Tuesday.

All-rounder

Dhrubajyoti Das can make a big impact with both the bat and ball and could change the course of a game single-handedly.

Bowler

Amanjit Daulagupu has the ability to bowl economical spells and can chip away with wickets consistently as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in NSS vs NSA Dream11 Prediction Team

Dhrubajyoti Das (NSS)

Siddartha Baruah (NSA)

Bijoy Deb (NSS)

Amanjit Daulagupu (NSS)

Dipankar Borah (NSA)

NSS vs NSA Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship)

Dream11 Team for N.S.S.A vs Nirvana S.A - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dhrubendu Krishna Das, Dibash Hazarika, Dipankar Borah, Arijit Dutta, Monish Dey, Dhrubajyoti Das, Siddartha Baruah, Bijoy Deb, Mintu Roy, Pawan Majhi, Amanjit Daulagupu.

Captain: Dhrubajyoti Das. Vice-captain: Siddartha Baruah.

Dream11 Team for N.S.S.A vs Nirvana S.A - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dhrubendu Krishna Das, Dibash Hazarika, Dipankar Borah, Arijit Dutta, Jogeswar Bhumij, Dhrubajyoti Das, Siddartha Baruah, Bijoy Deb, Rohit Rowniar, Pawan Majhi, Amanjit Daulagupu.

Captain: Bijoy Deb. Vice-captain: Dipankar Borah.

