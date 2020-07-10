NAC vs DIC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 10th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NAC vs DIC match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Nacka CC take on Djurgardens IF Cricketforening in the final of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

After 24 games of entertaining ECS T10 games, it has come down to Nacka CC and Djurgardens IF Cricketforening, who square off in the final of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Both teams have been absolutely rampant in this tournament, with no losses on either team's record. While Nacka CC come into this game on the back of two blockbuster chases, Djurgardens also put in a masterful chase in the semi-final against SaltsJobaden.

With both teams firing on all cylinders, we should be in for a mouthwatering clash at the Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm.

Squads to choose from

Nacka CC

Rashid Khan, Azam Momand, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Shakil Jalali, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Syed Ahmad, Omran Zazai, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lamer Momand, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

Aritra Bhakat, Wynand Boshoff, Mitchell O'Connor, Sesanka Katuri, Nasim Khan, Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shashikant Panchal, Ned Hall, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Ubaid Safi, Ankit Dubey, Liam Karlsson, Serge Conein, Tony Singh, Prashant Shukla, Souveer Raghav, Joe Taylor

Predicted Playing XIs

Nacka CC

K Aziz, S Zahid, O Zazai, S Rahmani, Z Zahid, M Nawaz, R Khan, S Ahmad, S Jalali, L Momand and H K

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

S Choudhary, M O'Connor, A Dubey, A Bukhari, D Nissila, J Taylor, L Karlsson, P Shukla, R Robbins, S Conein and W Boshoff

Match Details

Match: Nacka CC vs Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

Date: 10th July 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Centre, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks like a good batting track, with Nacka CC and Djurgardens chasing down relatively high scores quite easily earlier in the day. While there is ample help on offer for the bowlers, the ball does come on nicely to the bat, apart from the odd ball keeping low. Win the toss and bat first would be on the minds of both captains ahead of this match.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NAC vs DIC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Zahid, O Zazai, R Robbins, D Nissila, S Choudhry, K Azizi, Z Zahid, Serge Conein, L Momand, P Shukla and J Taylor

Captain: Khalid Azizi, Vice-Captain: Serge Conein

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Zahid, S Rahmani, R Robbins, D Nissila, A Dubey, K Azizi, Z Zahid, Serge Conein, L Momand, P Shukla and J Taylor

Captain: Richie Robbins, Vice-Captain: Khalid Azizi