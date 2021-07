NAC vs DIF Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm match 

Nacka and Djurgardens IF are all set to lock horns in the 25th match of ECS T10 Stockholm at Norsborg Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Nacka has played two games thus far and have been unlucky in both matches. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two defeats. Nacka need inspirational performances in all three departments to make it big against a strong Djurgardens IF.

Meanwhile, Djurgardens IF are in a strong position in Group B with two back-to-back wins so far. They are bossing the points table and will be eager to continue their winning momentum against Nacka. Djurgardens IF have excellent performers in all departments of the game.

Squads to choose from

Nacka

Abdul Hakeem, Aman Momand, Azam Mohammad, Baljit Singh, Hewad Momand, Khalid Zahid, Lemar Momand, Mohammad Abubakar, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Omran Zazai, Sadat Sidiqi, Sadiq Sidiqi, Shafi Masood, Shakil Jalali, Sohail Zahid, Zabi Zahid

Djurgardens IF

Abdul Matin Hamid, Alex Tesdorf, Anand Joshi, Ankit Dubey, Aritra Bhakat, Asim Bukhari, Benedict Chambers, Daniel Nissila, Deepak Chandel, Joshua Goddard, Leonard Gonourie, Liam Karlsson, Manir Hossain, Mitch O’Connor, Pierre du Plessis, Prashant Shukla, Rahul Singh, Richie Robbins, Ryan Kingsley, Serge Conein, Sesanka Katuri, Shahzeb Choudhary, Shravan Kannan, Wynand Boshoff, Zairi Baig

NAC vs DIF Probable Playing XIs

Nacka

Sadat Sidiqi(wk), Zabi Zahid(c), Omran Zazai, Khalid Zahid, Shafi Masood, Lemar Momand, Shakil Jalali, Azam Mohammad, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Abdul Hakeem, Hewad Momand

Djurgardens IF

Richie Robbins, Asim Bukhari, Prashant Shukla, Aritra Bhakat(wk), Deepak Chandel, Shahzeb Choudhry, Pierre du Plessis, Mitch O'Connor(c), Ryan Kingsley, Zairi Baig, Liam Karlsson

Match Details

Match: Nacka vs Djurgardens IF, Match 25

Date and Time (IST): 26th July, 12:30 PM

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Stadium

Pitch report

Pacers have been finding the conditions at the venue suitable with heavy winds helping lateral movement. Batsmen should spend some time on the wicket before they get value for their shots.

Spinners need to toil hard to find the right lines and lengths. With the pitch slowing down, teams will be looking to bat first.

NAC vs DIF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NAC vs DIF Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zabi Zahid, Asim Bukhari, Omran Zazai, Hewad Momand, Shahzeb Choudhry, Khalid Zahid, Azam Mohammad, Ryan Kingsley, Abdul Hakeem, Prashant Shukla, Liam Karlsson

Captain: Shahzeb Choudhry Vice-captain: Zabi Zahid

NAC vs DIF Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mitch O'Connor, Shakil Jalali, Omran Zazai, Hewad Momand, Shahzeb Choudhry, Azam Mohammad, Ryan Kingsley, Abdul Hakeem, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Prashant Shukla, Liam Karlsson

Captain: Mitch O'Connor Vice-captain: Shakil Jalali

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee